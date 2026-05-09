Bobby Cox net worth: How rich was legendary Braves manager? All we know after his demise

Bobby Cox, the esteemed manager of the Atlanta Braves, has passed away at the age of 84.

Bobby Cox, who led the Braves to a World Series win in 1995, has passes away.(X@Braves)

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The team announced the news of Cox's passing on Saturday, marking yet another significant loss for the franchise following the recent death of former owner Ted Turner earlier this week. The cause of Cox's death has not been disclosed at this time.

"We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper," a Braves team statement read. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform.”

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A look at Bobby Cox's career

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{{^usCountry}} Cox held the position of manager for the Atlanta team from 1978 to 1981 and again from 1990 to 2010. He achieved a World Series victory with Atlanta in 1995. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cox held the position of manager for the Atlanta team from 1978 to 1981 and again from 1990 to 2010. He achieved a World Series victory with Atlanta in 1995. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cox's playing career in the major leagues was brief, spanning only two seasons with the New York Yankees during 1968 and 1969, where he concluded with a modest career batting average of .225. However, it was in his managerial role that Cox truly distinguished himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cox's playing career in the major leagues was brief, spanning only two seasons with the New York Yankees during 1968 and 1969, where he concluded with a modest career batting average of .225. However, it was in his managerial role that Cox truly distinguished himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With a total of 2,504 wins over 29 years as a manager, Cox ranks fourth in all-time victories, which includes 25 years spent in two separate tenures with the Braves and four years with the Toronto team. He received the Manager of the Year award on four occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With a total of 2,504 wins over 29 years as a manager, Cox ranks fourth in all-time victories, which includes 25 years spent in two separate tenures with the Braves and four years with the Toronto team. He received the Manager of the Year award on four occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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Known for his often fiery demeanor, Cox was ejected from games more frequently than any other manager in Major League Baseball history. He guided the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005, culminating in the 1995 World Series championship, which marked their first title since relocating to Atlanta in 1966.

After his initial tenure managing the Braves from 1978 to 1981, Cox returned to the organization as general manager in 1986, having been enticed back to Atlanta by then-owner Ted Turner. As general manager, Cox played a pivotal role in assembling the team that would achieve a remarkable series of division titles.

Cox resumed his managerial duties in 1990, collaborating with John Schuerholz, who had transitioned to the role of general manager in Atlanta, thereby establishing a successful partnership.

What was Bobby Cox's net worth?

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Bobby Cox's net worth was around $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Born Robert Joseph "Bobby" Cox on May 21, 1941, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he established a reputation through his prosperous managerial career.

Although he initially started as a third baseman in baseball, his knee issues led him to understand that his true vocation was in management.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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