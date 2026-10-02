Braiden Bell's ‘racist’ posts in focus after Portland Trail Blazers fires broadcaster: ‘Clear violation of values, expectations’

Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA team, announced they were parting ways with Braiden Bell just hours after hiring him as their broadcaster. The team issued a statement after the firing.

Braiden Bell was fired by the Portland Trail Blazers just hours after they'd hired him as their broadcaster. (X/@brasablazers)

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“The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, or harmful comments. Social media posts made by our recently announced play-by-play broadcaster are in clear violation of team and league policies, as well as our values and expectations. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with this broadcaster,” they said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The play-by-play role carries a long legacy of excellence, on the broadcast and in character, and we hold that standard without exception. We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City. We believe strongly that everyone who is a part of Rip City should feel welcome and safe and we will make sure that our new broadcaster reflects these values. We will do better,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The play-by-play role carries a long legacy of excellence, on the broadcast and in character, and we hold that standard without exception. We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City. We believe strongly that everyone who is a part of Rip City should feel welcome and safe and we will make sure that our new broadcaster reflects these values. We will do better,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's what Braiden Bell had written.

Braiden Bell's 'racist' posts in focus after firing

Notably, Bell has gone off X amid the row over his old posts. However, some of the screenshots of his previous posts were shared on X.

One of Bells' posts was about Asian people, while others had disparaging remarks on women. Screenshots were shared by KGW in their report on his firing as well.

Braiden Bell gains online support after firing

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Bell, 29, gained online support after he was fired over old posts on X. “Braiden has been fired because someone dug up stupid, racist tweets that he posted on Twitter when he was a dumb 15 year old. There will always be people who treat what you write on social media as a personal permanent record,” journalist Matthew Keys wrote. Indeed the posts were from 2012 and 2013, when Bell would have been around 15. Keys however, deleted his post later, but a screenshot has been attached below.

Braiden Bell gained online support after Portland Trail Blazers fired him.

Another added “Tweeted this shit 14 years ago as a 15 year old. Really dumb virtue signalling by the franchise to hang this over his head and destroy his career over it.”

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Yet another said “Newly hired NBA announcer just got fired for an anti Asian tweet he posted in 2012. His name is Braiden Bell.”

Who is Braiden Bell?

Bell is a Play-by-Play Voice and Storyteller. His LinkedIn bio notes "With a passion for sports and an engaging voice, Braiden Bell has made a significant impact in the world of sports broadcasting. He is currently the play-by-play voice for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, bringing his energy and storytelling to one of the league’s most iconic franchises.

In addition to his work with the Mercury, Bell is also the inaugural play-by-play voice for the Valley Suns, the G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns. He was at the forefront of the team’s first season, calling all 25 home games and supporting the organization’s community and brand initiatives.

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Bell also serves as a play-by-play broadcaster and host for Arizona State University, covering a wide variety of sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, and baseball. His work includes calling games on ESPN+ and hosting Sun Devil Extra, a weekly show with ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini, as well as a weekly coaches’ show with Head Baseball Coach Willie Bloomquist.

Before joining ASU, Bell was the lead voice for California Baptist University, where he covered seven sports and created content across platforms for five years. His experience also includes calling high-profile events for the Western Athletic Conference and the Pac-12 Conference on ESPN+ and SiriusXM, including postseason tournaments in basketball, soccer, and baseball.

A proud graduate of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Bell earned his degree in Sports Journalism in 2019. Through every opportunity, he strives to bring fans closer to the action with authenticity, energy, and a deep love for the games he covers."

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