Brandon Aiyuk saga escalates: 49ers WR reveals he fired agent long back; 'get it from me'

Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the 49ers continues to unfold, with the wide receiver repeatedly posting on social media, each update carrying different tones and fresh revelations that keep the saga ongoing.

Aiyuk fired his agent long back

Brandon Aiyuk revealed that he fired his agent in November 2025. (X/@49ersSportsTalk)

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In a recent social media update on Friday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk revealed that he fired his agent in November 2025.

"I do not have an agent. I terminated my SRA with my previous agent through the NFLPA last year in November," Aiyuk said via his Instagram story.

He further clarified that he is addressing the matter to make it clear he does not have a representative, choosing instead to handle negotiations and speak for himself directly.

“I just wanted to let you know that that's not the case, and there's nobody who will be speaking for me. I'm not going to no third party or call no old people to get on here and speak for me. You're going to get it from me live and direct,” the 28-year-old said.

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"They're lying for a real specific reason. They're lying because they're hiding stuff. Me, I have nothing to hide,” he added.

Aiyuk actions get a better picture

November also coincided with Aiyuk’s decision to step away from the 49ers, after which the team placed him on the reserve/left Squad list.

The timing aligns with the belief that no agent would typically advise a player to leave his team, suggesting Aiyuk made the call independently.

NFL insider Ari Meirov has highlighted this exact issue, suggesting it could help explain the growing confusion around Aiyuk’s repeated social media posts, which appear to be openly critical of his current team despite still being under contract.

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“Brandon Aiyuk says he terminated his agent last November and currently doesn’t have one (though NFLPA official records do not reflect that change). This would help explain the lack of good advice regarding his recent IG behavior,” Meirov tweeted.

Clearly, no agent would recommend that a player run a constant social media campaign against his current team in an attempt to push for an exit.

Social media campaign against 49ers

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Aiyuk has recently shared multiple posts and videos online referencing his ongoing standoff with the 49ers as he awaits clarity on his future, while also appearing to signal interest in a move to the Washington Commanders.

In one of his recent posts on Wednesday, he uploaded a video of himself holding a Commanders football, accompanied by the caption, "Best team in the world."

Aiyuk previously played alongside Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels during their college days at Arizona State.

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Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch has indicated that it is "safe to say" Aiyuk played his final game for San Francisco at the conclusion of the 2025 season, although the wide receiver still officially remains on the roster.

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