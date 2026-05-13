Brandon Clarke dies: Why was Memphis Grizzlies forward arrested month before his death?

Brandon Clarke, a 29-year-old forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, was taken into custody one month before his unexpected death on Tuesday, May 12.

Brandon Clarke, a promising forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, died at 29. He was arrested last month for a high-speed chase and drug charges(NBA)

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Clarke, who was a first-round NBA Draft selection from Gonzaga in 2019, passed away on Monday. His agency, Priority Sports, reported the heartbreaking news shortly after 2 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday afternoon. The Grizzlies, who have had Clarke on their roster for his entire NBA career, have verified the unfortunate news of his passing.

We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone everyone who was part of his life,” his agency said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We love you, BC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We love you, BC.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29 Brandon Clarke's career and contracts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29 Brandon Clarke's career and contracts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clarke played a significant role for the Grizzlies during his rookie season in the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season, where he averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds across 58 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarke played a significant role for the Grizzlies during his rookie season in the pandemic-affected 2019-20 season, where he averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds across 58 games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Consequently, he earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie Team and secured fourth place in the Rookie of the Year voting. Early in his career, Clarke was a valuable bench player. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consequently, he earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie Team and secured fourth place in the Rookie of the Year voting. Early in his career, Clarke was a valuable bench player. {{/usCountry}}

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The Vancouver native signed a four-year, $52 million contract extension with Memphis in October 2022.

Unfortunately, Clark sustained a season-ending torn Achilles tendon the following March, limiting him to just six games in the 2023 season.

After participating in 64 games during the 2024-25 season, Clarke managed to play only two games this season due to calf and knee injuries, averaging four points and three rebounds.

Why was Brandon Clarke arrested last month?

Last month, Clarke was arrested in Arkansas after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

He was ultimately taken into custody and charged with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance, as well as fleeing.

The case remained open at the time of Clarke's passing on Monday.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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