Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at the age of 29, as confirmed by his sports agency. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Brandon Clarke, 29, forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, has passed away. His agency and the Grizzlies expressed deep sorrow, praising his kindness and impact on those around him

In a statement, Priority Sports extended their condolences to Clarke family, with special mention of his mother Whitney, saying: “Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom.”

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Brandon Clarke family: Condolences pour in “We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Priority Sports stated. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

Grizzlies remembered Clarke as “outstanding teammate and an even better person.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement following a devastating news of Brandon Clarke's passing. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.”