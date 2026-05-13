Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away at the age of 29, as confirmed by his sports agency. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Brandon Clarke, 29, forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, has passed away. His agency and the Grizzlies expressed deep sorrow, praising his kindness and impact on those around him

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In a statement, Priority Sports extended their condolences to Clarke family, with special mention of his mother Whitney, saying: “Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom.”

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Brandon Clarke family: Condolences pour in

“We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke,” Priority Sports stated. “He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

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{{^usCountry}} Grizzlies remembered Clarke as “outstanding teammate and an even better person.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Grizzlies remembered Clarke as “outstanding teammate and an even better person.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke,” the Grizzlies said in a statement. “Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement following a devastating news of Brandon Clarke's passing. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement following a devastating news of Brandon Clarke's passing. “As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization.” {{/usCountry}}

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Brandon Clarke: 5 things to know about Grizzlies forward after his death

Clarke had an exceptional college career at San Jose State and Gonzaga prior to being selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft. In his inaugural season with Memphis, he earned a spot on the NBA All-Rookie team. In 2022, he signed a four-year contract extension with the Grizzlies, but he missed a significant portion of the previous season due to knee surgery. Born in Vancouver, Clarke's family relocated to the United States during his childhood. He has been actively involved in the Memphis community and marked his 29th birthday by donating books and educational resources to a local elementary school. “Every time I talk to kids, I try to get that in their minds that school is important, teachers are important and grades matter,” Clarke told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I couldn’t have made it here without locking in on reading, writing and all of that stuff.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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