NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart had an MRI on her left knee, which she injured Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Breanna Stewart has MRI on her left knee, injured in Game 1 win, AP source says

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because no official announcement has been made.

Stewart's status for Game 2 on Wednesday of the best-of-three series with the Phoenix Mercury is unknown. The Liberty won the opener in overtime over Phoenix.

ESPN first reported the MRI.

The Liberty's star forward drove baseline and was fouled with 3:01 left in overtime. The knee appeared to buckle and she went down and grabbed it. After a New York timeout, Stewart attempted the free throw, but missed it. She had a knee brace over the injury, but came out a minute later.

New York coach Sandy Brondello said after the game that her star had asked to come out.

Stewart, who had 18 points and six rebounds before leaving the game, missed about a month of the season with a bone bruise on her other knee she suffered in late July.

The Liberty have had a difficult season with injuries. Besides Stewart being out for a month, Jonquel Jones missed significant time early in the year with a sprained ankle and Sabrina Ionescu was out for a few games late with a toe injury she suffered in practice.

If Stewart can't play Wednesday, New York has depth with Emma Meesseman, who they signed in August. Meesseman won a WNBA Finals MVP in 2019 while playing with Washington.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.