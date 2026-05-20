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Brendan Sorsby sues NCAA for injunction, calls organization ‘hypocritical’ as he admits to gambling on his own team

According to his attorney, Brendan Sorsby bet only on public info, never against his team or teammates, and never used inside info or fixed games.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 12:54 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Brendan Sorsby has made another attempt to secure his final season of college football after his legal team filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking an injunction, reported Fox News. The 22-year-old, who admitted to gambling on games involving his former school during that period, is seeking reinstatement for the upcoming season so he can play the final year of his college career.

As quarterback Brendan Sorsby steps away for treatment, interest grows in his off-field life. Here's all we know about his rumored girlfriend. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson,File)(AP)

The incident comes after Sorsby was previously declared "ineligible for competition." The NCAA launched an investigation into player wagers he made during his tenure with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022 and found he violated NCAA sports gambling rules. According to Reuters, the plaintiff filed the lawsuit in Lubbock County District Court in Texas on Monday, accusing the NCAA of “deeply hypocritical."

"The NCAA ​has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive ⁠integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices,” the lawsuit mentioned. Sorsby has reportedly been undergoing treatment for his condition at an inpatient facility since late April.

The NCAA's gambling policy prohibits any student-athlete from placing bets on any NCAA-sanctioned event. Gambling, especially betting on one's own team, carries penalties, including permanent bans. Attorney Jeffrey Kesler, who is representing Sorsby, argued in favor of the injunction by pointing to what he described as “straightforward facts.”

Read More | Who is Gretchen Sigman? Is she Brendan Sorsby's girlfriend? Inside QB's personal life

Soursby's petition also claims that the NCAA would not be harmed by allowing the quarterback to play his final year, but that any delay in making a decision could harm his career. The complaint states that Soursby only has until June 22 to make a decision regarding the NFL Supplemental Draft, and the NCAA is delaying the process. "The NCAA has refused to process his reinstatement request in a timely fashion as required by its own procedures, which typically call for review within 48 hours,” the complaint read.

Now, the decision rests with a judge in Lubbock, who will determine whether the arguments presented are enough to grant Sorsby an injunction and allow the Texas Tech University quarterback to play in 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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