Brian Dawkins controversy explained: DHS ignores NFL request to remove former Eagles star's video post

Brian Dawkins unexpectedly became part of the NFL news cycle Monday, more than a decade after ending his playing career.

DHS footage featured Brian Dawkins’ iconic pregame entrance (AP Photo)

The former Philadelphia Eagles safety found himself at the center of attention after the Department of Homeland Security used footage from his NFL career in a social media post.

Brian Dawkins DHS video controversy explained

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DHS shared the video on X Sunday evening in response to another account’s report about a “huge migrant caravan” approaching the border.

The footage featured Dawkins’ iconic pregame entrance, during which he can be heard chanting “The time has come,” before cutting to a collection of his punishing hits. DHS accompanied the clip with the caption, “Our time has come.”

NFL seeks removal of video

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{{^usCountry}} The NFL subsequently asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove the video. However, the post was still online as of noon ET Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NFL subsequently asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove the video. However, the post was still online as of noon ET Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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“The league has requested the DHS take down the video,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, as reported by The Times.

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Dawkins responds to the DHS video

Dawkins responded to the controversy on Monday, stating that he never authorized DHS to use his name, image or likeness in the video.

"Hello blessed people, hello blessed people," Dawkins said in a post on X. "Let's be clear, I did not give my permission for my name, image and likeness to be used by anybody, alright, by anybody,” he added.

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"Take a deep breath, take a deep breath. Be blessed,” the former Eagles safety concluded.

DHS explains its Dawkins reference

When Front Office Sports asked DHS whether it had contacted Dawkins, the Eagles or the NFL before publishing the clip, the department did not directly answer.

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Instead, its statement said, in part: “DHS is playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe.”

“Weapon X” was the nickname Dawkins adopted during his NFL career.

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The 52-year-old built a reputation in Philadelphia for his hard-hitting approach and memorable pregame entrances. His “Weapon X” alter ego, a nod to Marvel’s Wolverine, further became a defining feature of his identity on the field.

Brian Dawkins' NFL career

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After entering the NFL in 1996, Dawkins spent 13 of his 16 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and later played three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

He earned nine Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pro selections before retiring in 2012 and later receiving his Hall of Fame induction in 2018.