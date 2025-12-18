Brian Smith-Ohio row: What did Bobcats coach do? Why was he fired? First details emerge

Ohio on Wednesday, fired head coach Brian Smith (X) Ohio University has fired its head football coach, Brian Smith, citing allegations of what it described as 'serious professional misconduct' Ohio University has fired its head football coach, Brian Smith, citing allegations of what it described as ‘serious professional misconduct,’ the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

“The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the university,” the Bobcats said in a statement.

They noted that John Hauser will continue to serve as interim coach. Smith had been placed on administrative leave at the start of December while the review was ongoing.

Despite the coaching change, Ohio’s postseason plans remain intact. The Bobcats are still scheduled to face UNLV in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, with Hauser overseeing preparations.

Smith’s tenure in Athens was brief. He compiled a 9-4 record across parts of two seasons after joining the program in 2022. He was elevated to head coach last year following Tim Albin’s departure to take over at Charlotte.

Looking ahead, the university confirmed it will move quickly to stabilize the program. “A search for a permanent head coach for Ohio football will begin immediately,” the school said to conclude its statement.

Whoever takes over next will mark Ohio’s third head coach in as many years, following a long stretch of continuity that included a combined 19 seasons under Frank Solich and Albin.

Smith's tenure as Ohio's head coach ends one day short of a year. The school announced Dec. 18, 2024, that Smith was being promoted from associate head coach with a very different tone to its statement.

"Brian Smith exemplifies the essence of the Ohio University community," president Lori Stewart Gonzalez said that day. "He is a values-based coach with an incredible work ethic who is relentless in his pursuit of excellence. He has been an instrumental part of our football success in recent years and will be a tremendous leader of our program and representative of our University."

He was hired to replace Tim Albin, who accepted the head-coaching job at Charlotte after leading the Bobcats to the Mid-American Conference title in 2024.

(With Reuters inputs)