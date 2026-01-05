Edit Profile
    Britt Prince hits 4 3s, scores 17 to help No. 20 Nebraska women beat Purdue 78-62

    Published on: Jan 05, 2026 3:42 AM IST
    AP
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Britt Prince hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Amiah Hargrove and Eliza Maupin each scored 13 points, and No. 20 Nebraska beat Purdue 78-62 on Sunday.

    Callin Hake made three 3s and finished with 11 points for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska had lost back-to-back games — 74-66 to No. 17 USC and 86-76 at No. 14 Iowa — after a 12-game win streak to open the season.

    Tara Daye had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for Purdue . Kiki Smith and Kendall Puryear scored 10 points apiece. The Boilermakers have lost three in a row overall and seven straight against Nebraska.

    Prince made two 3-pointers and Logan Nissley added another in an 11-3 spurt that made it 16-9 midway through the first quarter and the Cornhuskers led the rest of the way.

    Maupin scored six consecutive points in an 12-3 run that pushed the lead to 13 points late in the second quarter before Hargrove made two free throws that gave Nebraska a 43-32 advantage at halftime. The Cornhuskers shot 64% from the field and made 9 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half.

    McKenna Layden hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 9-2 spurt that trimmed Purdue's deficit to six points with 1:31 left in the third quarter, but Maupin made a layup and two free throws, then made another layup to open the fourth that made it 60-48.

    Nebraska: Hosts Indiana on Thursday.

    Purdue: Visits Wisconsin on Thursday.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

