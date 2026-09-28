Brock Bowers update: NFL injury expert warns of risks with Raiders TE despite playing vs Saints

In a major update on the Las Vegas Raiders, their tight end Brock Bowers is active for the Week 3 NFL game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.

Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders waves to fans after warming up before a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on August 13. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Bowers, who was a game-time decision, was listed as active by the Las Vegas Raiders as they released the final roster before Sunday's game. Bowers had suffered a knee injury in training camp and had to undergo a meniscus trim surgery. He had to undergo surgery just before Week 1 of the NFL started, missing all of the NFL preseason and the first two weeks of the regular season.

But even as their reliable tight end returns to action, an NFL injury expert explained what fans should realistically expect from Brock Bowers today. Though Bowers is back in the active ranks, a meniscus trim surgery means there are still restrictions on what he can do.

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Deep Dive What specific injury did Brock Bowers suffer that led to his surgery? Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury that required him to undergo meniscus trim surgery just before the start of the NFL season. How might Brock Bowers' return to play impact his performance in the game against the Saints? While Brock Bowers is active for the game, an NFL injury expert warns that he won't be 100%, faces an increased risk for reinjury, and may have limited snaps. Why was Brock Bowers considered a game-time decision before the game against the Saints? Brock Bowers was a game-time decision after recovering from knee surgery, which led to uncertainty about his fitness and ability to perform effectively in the game.

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Brock Bowers 2026 season debut comes with a very important caveat, Jesse Morse, a Miami, Florida based sports medicine physician and NFL injury specialist, explained.

"Brock Bowers did it! Had surgery just before Week 1 (August 9) and 19 days later he’s playing in Week 3," Morse wrote in a X post ahead of the game. "He won’t be 100%, is at increased risk for reinjuring the meniscus, and might get limited snaps, but he’s active."

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Brock Bowers has been a reliable performer for the Las Vegas Raiders since being drafted in the 2024 NFL draft. The tight end played 17 regular season games in the 2024-25 season and 12 in the 2025-26 NFL season. Last season, he completed 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.

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Klint Kubiak's Stance On Brock Bowers

Klint Kubiak's stance on Brock Bowers changed significantly in the last two days. On Friday, Klint Kubiak said that Bowers is questionable for the New Orleans Saints. Sam Warren of The Athletic had reported that Kubiak said they will not be working out Bowers before the Saints game, as they did for the Los Angeles Chargers game in Week 2.

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But that situation changed significantly since Saturday as the team announced that Bowers was a game-time decision. Bowers worked out on the field before the game and looked sharp, as many NFL Insiders observed. He was eventually declared active.