Brock Purdy sits, Mac Jones to start: Kyle Shanahan's final call for 49ers vs Cardinals Week 3

Brock Purdy will most likely miss the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 clash against the Arizona Cardinals. The 25-year-old, who injured his toe in the season opener at Seattle, is listed as 'questionable', which means Mac Jones could be set for another start.

Kyle Shanahan on Friday said it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Purdy will start Sunday. This comes after the head coach had confirmed that his star quarterback was ‘day to day’. He missed last week's game against the New Orleans Saints, but returned to practice this week on a limited basis.

“Definitely just got to see come game time how I feel,” Purdy said Thursday. "Obviously, I want to play every game. I want to be out there. You only get 17 regular-season games and every game matters, especially a divisional (game) going against the Cardinals. So if you ask me, I’d love to, but I’m trying to be smart with my body here, but you never know. We’ll see when the game comes.”

After hurting his toe in the first half against the Seahawks, Purdy played through the injury. He went 26 for 35 for 277 yards with two TDs and two interceptions and led a game-winning TD drive capped by a 4-yard pass to Jake Tonges.

The 25-year-old later underwent an MRI that showed he had an injury that has been described as similar to turf toe but does not require surgery like the injury that could sideline Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow for three months.

“It was nice that he was able to get out and do some stuff though,” coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday. "Anytime you hear turf toe, you get so nervous about that stuff. You don’t know which kind it is. The fact that he’s been able to do some this week, I think, is a real good sign and gives him a chance to go on Sunday.”

Mac Jones fared well as Purdy’s replacement in his first action with San Francisco after being signed in the offseason as a free agent. He went 26 for 39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 26-21 win at New Orleans.

(With AP inputs)