Bucks owners praise Doc Rivers' 'class and professionalism' after parting ways

The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers on Sunday, ending his nearly three-season tenure with the franchise.

Doc Rivers reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Bucks are at present searching for their third head coach in three years. After Milwaukee lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, Rivers was candid about the situation. The setback brought the team's record to 32-50. Rivers said, "The season didn't go the way I wanted it to go."

“Our health may have been better. We could have had a lot of things," he quoted.

The experienced coach said looking back at his work with the team, "Looking back won't help you. We did a lot of things to make a lot of the young kids better. That was the road that came up for us, and we took it.”

The team's problems were made worse by injuries. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard both missed time during the 2024 and 2025 playoffs whereas Antetokounmpo only played in 36 games last season.

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Aaron Rodgers future: Adam Schefter reveals Steelers' backup plan in NFL draft if talks fail The owners thanked the coach {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It has been an honor to have Doc as our coach and as a leader in our organization and community," Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan said in a joint statement. "In addition to his impact on the court, we're thankful for Doc's class and professionalism during his tenure in Milwaukee." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been an honor to have Doc as our coach and as a leader in our organization and community," Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan said in a joint statement. "In addition to his impact on the court, we're thankful for Doc's class and professionalism during his tenure in Milwaukee." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rivers had a record of 97-103 over three seasons, with two first-round playoff exits and a 2025-26 season in which Milwaukee didn't even make it to the play-in round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rivers had a record of 97-103 over three seasons, with two first-round playoff exits and a 2025-26 season in which Milwaukee didn't even make it to the play-in round. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bucks haven't won a playoff series since 2022. The campaign also marked the end of a nine-year streak of making the playoffs this season.

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Rivers is sixth all-time in regular-season wins and fourth all time in playoff wins. He was recently named into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The Bucks will pay Rivers his eight-figure compensation until the 2026-27 season. Both sides are reportedly in talks about continuing River's advisory role in the company.

The next coach Milwaukee will bring might shape Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the organization, and is one to look forward to.

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