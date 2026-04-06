Giannis vs Bucks row escalates as ‘Greek Freak’ contradicts injury report amid ‘tanking’ claims

The ongoing row between the Milwaukee Bucks and their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken an ugly turn. Amid allegations from fans that the Bucks are “tanking” games by benching Antetokounmpo deliberately, the league has started an investigation.

Giannis has not played a game for a while for the Bucks' According to the official stance of the franchise, Antetokounmpo is out with a knee injury. But now, fans feel there is more to it that just the injury, as with time, the story around the 31-year-old has changed.

Giannis released a statement saying that that he is in good health and ready to take on the stage. It has clearly painted a contradicting picture among Bucks fans. On top of that, he recently told reporters that being forced to sit out feels like “slap in the face."

However, according to his team, he is still injured. As per their statement to the NBA, Giannis has refused to play 3-on-3 practice games. The rules say that Giannis should first play those before turning to the real game.

Giannis' Absence Spark Performance Concerns The 2015-2026 season has not been going great for the Milwaukee Bucks' Their current form has sparked concerns among fans that they will not make it to the playoffs if they consistently keep losing. Many think that the fate could change if Giannis, their undisputed MVP, makes a comeback.

The conflicting statements from Giannis and the Bucks have made the whole situation suspicious. The allegations of tanking, or losing on purpose, against Giannis has certainly not helped the team's cause. Many have questioned if it's a violation of NBA rules as per the Player Participation Policy states that a team cannot bench completely healthy players just so it could lose games.

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As a result, if the Bucks' narrative around Giannis turns out to be false, it could lead to millions of dollars in fine.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 30–47 on the season, already eliminated from playoff contention and sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis, meanwhile, has featured in 36 games for them, averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per

Current State Of The Probe Currently, the NBA is interviewing doctors and medical staff associated with the Bucks to make sense of the situation around Giannis. If it turns out that Giannis is in a perfect health condition, the Bucks might be forced to let him play the last leg of the season.

However, the situation has gotten really messy, and the fans are eager for a result about the "Greek Freak” and his future with the team. The NBPA (players’ union) has also publicly called the situation “tanking‑adjacent” and demanded stricter enforcement of anti‑tanking policies.