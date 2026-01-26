Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Why was Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv postponed? NBA issues update

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 2:55 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. (Getty Images via AFP)

    The NBA postponed Sunday’s Mavericks vs Bucks game in Milwaukee after Dallas couldn’t fly out of Texas due to winter storms; no new date announced.

    The NBA said on Sunday that the game between Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee has been postponed after the Mavericks failed to fly out of Texas due to the winter storm conditions. As of now, the league has not announced when the game will be played.

    The game "scheduled for today between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum has been postponed due to the Mavericks' inability to leave Dallas as a result of the inclement weather in the area." It added that the "date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time."

    The update on the game was shared on the social media handles of NBA Communications.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
    News/Sports/Us Sports/Why Was Dallas Mavericks Vs Milwaukee Bucks Game At Fiserv Postponed? NBA Issues Update
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes