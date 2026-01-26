Why was Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv postponed? NBA issues update

The NBA said on Sunday that the game between Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee has been postponed after the Mavericks failed to fly out of Texas due to the winter storm conditions. As of now, the league has not announced when the game will be played.

The game "scheduled for today between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum has been postponed due to the Mavericks' inability to leave Dallas as a result of the inclement weather in the area." It added that the "date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time."

The update on the game was shared on the social media handles of NBA Communications.