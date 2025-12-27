Bucs must handle Dolphins for shot at NFC South crown FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-TB/PREVIEW Tampa Bay's five-year playoff streak is in jeopardy as it takes on host Miami on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Buccaneers need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and set up a Week 18 showdown with Carolina for the NFC South title. A loss would eliminate Tampa Bay from postseason contention.

The Dolphins are relegated to a spoiler role against their in-state foes, but they'll also continue to evaluate their franchise's future with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers expected to make his second consecutive start in place of the benched Tua Tagovailoa.

Tampa Bay has been sliding since its 6-2 start, losing six of its past seven games.

The skid has come, ironically, after several key offensive starters returned to action including running back Bucky Irving and receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Instead of seizing the division title, the Bucs have slipped under .500 for the first time this season.

"The reality has been there with us for the past few weeks," Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. "We just got to play mistake-free football, and we can't worry about losing. We got to play to win."

The Bucs have lost each of their past three games by four points or fewer.

In last week's 23-20 loss to Carolina, the Bucs fell behind with 2:20 left and their last-ditch efforts to pull out a win fell short when Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Carolina's Lathan Ransom with 42 seconds left.

"It's as clear as it can be, wish we would have taken care of business today but the situation doesn't change," Mayfield said. "It sucks, too many penalties on offense ... gotta finish with seven in the red zone instead of three."

Mayfield faces a Miami defense that excelled during the team's recent four- game winning streak that provided a brief sliver of hope to make the playoffs. In two games since, the Dolphins have allowed 73 points as their opponents scored on 11 of their last 18 possessions. Eight ended with touchdowns.

Miami allowed four consecutive touchdown drives to open the second half last week in a 45-21 loss to Cincinnati. The prior week, the Dolphins allowed four consecutive touchdown drives from the end of the first half into the third quarter in a loss to Pittsburgh.

"We got to be more warmed up and stuff like that, but we just got to come out stronger, everybody just got to do their one and come out stronger," edge rusher Chop Robinson said. "There really is no excuse or no reason why. We just got to come out stronger in the second half."

Ewers was effective early and then struggled toward the end of his first start last week. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards but threw two interceptions with no touchdowns.

"I want to see growth," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said about Ewers. "That's the biggest thing. I saw some how he was quarterbacking the group. He took a step forward with his confidence and disposition, continued progression and his command of the position."

The Dolphins could be short-handed on the offensive line as center Aaron Brewer deals with a neck injury. Brewer has played in 58 consecutive games. Backup Andrew Meyer could be tabbed to replace Brewer, but both were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson , safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and tight end Darren Waller were ruled out for Miami, while wide receiver Dee Eskridge did not practice Friday but is questionable to play. Cornerback Isaiah Johnson , defensive tackle Benito Jones and kicker Jason Sanders were limited.

For the Bucs, linebacker Anthony Nelson , offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey were ruled out.

