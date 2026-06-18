Caitlin Clark drops first reaction after major new shoe unveil and it has no words at all

Caitlin Clark’s profile has grown so significantly that even developments away from the court rarely escape the attention of fans.

Caitlin Clark initially introduced the new “caitlin1” handle before sharing a succession of images showcasing different details of the sneaker’s design.(Getty Images via AFP)

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After energizing supporters with a standout double-double performance against the Toronto Tempo on Tuesday night, another highly anticipated moment has arrived, the full reveal of something that had only been teased since the start of the week.

After spending the past week building anticipation through a series of carefully timed Instagram teasers, Caitlin Clark has officially revealed her first signature shoe, the Nike Caitlin 1.

Clark unveils signature shoe

The Indiana Fever star initially introduced the new “caitlin1” handle before sharing a succession of images showcasing different details of the sneaker’s design.

Clark completed the rollout by posting another image on Instagram Wednesday morning, giving fans their first official look at the highly anticipated Nike Caitlin 1. The reveal came as part of a 15-photo Instagram carousel, with the Nike Caitlin 1 appearing in the final two images.

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{{^usCountry}} The post largely featured snapshots from Clark’s everyday life, including moments from casual outings, food, and personal experiences, before culminating with the long-awaited look at her first signature sneaker. Clark reacts with emoji-laden post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post largely featured snapshots from Clark’s everyday life, including moments from casual outings, food, and personal experiences, before culminating with the long-awaited look at her first signature sneaker. Clark reacts with emoji-laden post {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What made the reveal even more intriguing was the 24-year-old’s playfully crafted caption, which seemed to poke fun at the intense attention and speculation surrounding her signature shoe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What made the reveal even more intriguing was the 24-year-old’s playfully crafted caption, which seemed to poke fun at the intense attention and speculation surrounding her signature shoe. {{/usCountry}}

😏😁🤓😉😎🤭🤗💙🥶 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) June 17, 2026

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Despite fans eagerly dissecting every teaser for clues about the Nike Caitlin 1, Clark presented the post as nothing out of the ordinary, writing, “A very, very, very, very, very normal photo dump.”

Also read: Former star Nancy Lieberman touts Caitlin Clark as WNBA's Michael Jordan

Clark further fueled the buzz by posting a cryptic message on X featuring a string of emojis expressing different emotions, capped off with a blue heart, the same color prominently showcased in the newly unveiled signature shoe.

Sneaker design and release info

The Nike Caitlin 1 features a streamlined low-top build that draws inspiration from the Kobe 5 and Kobe 6, two models Clark has regularly worn on the court. It incorporates several personal touches tied to Clark’s identity.

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Layered Swooshes on the lateral side subtly form her “CC” initials, while textured C-shaped details create a wave-like pattern across the upper.

Also read: Caitlin Clark jokes about latest Indiana Fever controversy: ‘Was certainly interesting…’

The Fever #22's signature sneaker is slated for an official release on October 1, 2026, via Nike’s website and select Nike Basketball retailers, with the “Racer Blue” edition expected to be the first colorway available to consumers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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