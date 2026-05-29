Caitlin Clark jokes about latest Indiana Fever controversy: ‘Was certainly interesting…’

Caitlin Clark found herself at the center of another officiating controversy after being assessed a Flagrant 1 foul during the Indiana Fever's 90-82 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Friday. The incident took place late in the fourth quarter and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the game, prompting reactions from players, fans, and media alike. Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever celebrates after hitting the basket to put the game into overtime against the Washington Mystics (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened during the play? The controversial sequence unfolded in the closing minutes as Clark set a screen on Valkyries guard Veronica Burton during an Indiana offensive possession.

The contact sent Burton to the floor, leading officials to stop play and review the sequence at the monitor. Following the review, the referees upgraded the play to a Flagrant 1 foul, determining the contact exceeded what is typically allowed on a legal screen.

According to a report by Jacob Kiper, a Flagrant 1 is considered a non-ejection offense under WNBA rules but still carries a financial penalty.

The report noted that Clark has now been assessed both a technical foul and a flagrant foul in recent weeks. Under the WNBA's current collective bargaining agreement, those penalties could result in fines totaling approximately $1,000.

Veronica Burton downplays incident Despite the attention surrounding the play, Burton appeared unconcerned when discussing the collision afterward.

"Yeah, I'm fine," she told Mirror US Sports in an exclusive interview. “Basketball is a physical sport so not a hit that I don’t feel like I haven’t felt before. That hits hard with that recovery."

Burton also praised the atmosphere and intensity of competing against Clark.

"I think that's the refreshing part about this league right now, playing against Caitlin for many years now, back in college," she added. "Playing there with really intense crowds. It’s fun to play the game."

Clark jokes about possible fine When informed about the potential financial consequences tied to the foul, Clark responded with humor.

“The officiating was certainly interesting, but I won’t say much more because, clearly, I’m likely facing about $1,000 in fines.”

According to reports, Clark initially appeared surprised by the Flagrant 1 ruling. However, she acknowledged the league's responsibility to closely monitor physical play, particularly around screens and off-ball contact.

The Fever star reportedly maintained that she did not believe she crossed the line but understood why officials reviewed the play.

Fans divided over officials' decision As expected, the ruling quickly sparked debate across social media.

Many fans argued the officials made the correct call given the force of the contact.

“She clearly went hard on the screen, and pulling up and bumping Veronica into the ground is exactly what they’re trying to discourage,” one user wrote on Reddit's r/IndianaFever forum.

Others felt the Flagrant 1 designation appropriately balanced the physical nature of the play.

“Flagrant 1 seems like the right level; it was aggressive, but not malicious," another fan posted on X.

Another tense night involving Clark The screen incident was only one of several heated moments during the Fever-Valkyries matchup.

Clark also exchanged words with officials during the game and was assessed a technical foul. The sequence further fueled discussion among fans, many of whom believe referees are paying particularly close attention to the WNBA's highest-profile player.

With Clark continuing to attract significant attention on and off the court, every contentious call appears destined to generate debate across the league.