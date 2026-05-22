Caitlin Clark injury update: Fever shares positive update for Golden State Valkyries game amid back issues

Caitlin Clark was unexpectedly ruled out of the Indiana Fever’s Wednesday matchup against the Portland Fire after her status shifted from available to out roughly 100 minutes before tip-off.

Caitlin Clark was ruled out of the game against the Portland Fire due to back soreness.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite the late setback, a positive update has reportedly emerged from Fever camp regarding her availability for the next game. According to reporter Scott Agnes, the Fever have added the 24-year-old star player to their list of probable for Friday's match against the Valkyries.

“Fever listing Caitlin Clark (back) as probable for Friday's game v Valkyries. It's the final game of a four-game homestand. They did not hold practice today,” his X post read.

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{{^usCountry}} She did not play in Wednesday’s game against the Portland Fire even though her name was absent from Tuesday’s injury report released a day earlier. The Fever guard missed Tuesday’s full team practice, as head coach Stephanie White explained pregame that she focused on recovery treatment and a solo workout session instead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She did not play in Wednesday’s game against the Portland Fire even though her name was absent from Tuesday’s injury report released a day earlier. The Fever guard missed Tuesday’s full team practice, as head coach Stephanie White explained pregame that she focused on recovery treatment and a solo workout session instead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clark was seen at practice during the media-access period but did not join the warmups or early drills with teammates, as per Indy Star. White added that the decision to rule her out was not finalized until around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clark was seen at practice during the media-access period but did not join the warmups or early drills with teammates, as per Indy Star. White added that the decision to rule her out was not finalized until around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Nevertheless, Fever managed a comfortable victory with Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell taking the charge in absence of the Fever no.22.

Head coach explains decision to sit Caitlin Clark

After the game, the head coach addressed questions about Clark’s condition and said, “Her back is sore. Anything more detailed than that, that’s the training staff.” She has been managing back discomfort since the start of the season.

She has regularly used a heat therapy pad on the bench to keep her back loose and has occasionally headed back to the tunnel during games for adjustments. After the May 9 season opener, she explained that her back tends to “get out of line pretty quickly,” and those in-game adjustments help her manage the issue.

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Also read: WNBA legend backs Caitlin Clark despite GM survey setback: ‘It’s money business'

The decision to hold Caitlin Clark out of the previous game may also have been part of a cautious approach, with the Indiana Fever unwilling to take even the slightest risk given that injuries sidelined her for a significant stretch last season.

But with the Fever listing Caitlin Clark as probable for the matchup against the Golden State Valkyries, fans will be hopeful of seeing the No. 22 back on the court, a return that would provide a major boost to the roster.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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