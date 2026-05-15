Radio host makes big Caitlin Clark claim after Morgan Allen row; ‘She's like Jeremy Lin’

Caitlin Clark is one of the biggest names in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever star remains the biggest draw in women's basketball. But recent comments from former Philadelphia radio host Tyrone Johnson sparked fresh debate about her long-term standing in the WNBA. What does Indiana Fever's elimination from WNBA playoffs mean for Caitlin Clark? (Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with BFF LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

Tyrone Johnson compares Caitlin Clark to Jeremy Lin Speaking on “The Craig Carton Show,” Johnson argued that the hypes surrounding Clark is fading, and she is overhyped when compared with Jeremy Lin.

“The Caitlin Clark thing is over because she’s not the best player in the WNBA,” Johnson said. “She’s not the best guard in the WNBA. She’s not even the best guard from her college class because that’s Paige Bueckers.”

“This could be a situation where we look back on Caitlin Clark, and we’re not gonna look back on her like she’s Michael Jordan,” he continued. “She’s Jeremy Lin. This is just Linsanity.”