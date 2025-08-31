Jeremy Lin retires: All on ex-Lakers star's wife, net worth, championship ring, other details

Former NBA point guard Jeremy Lin announced his decision to retire from the game in an Instagram post on Saturday. Jeremy Lin retired from NBA(X/@TheDunkCentral)

"As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away," Lin wrote as part of the announcement. “I've spent my 15 year career knowing that one day I would have to walk away, and yet actually saying goodbye to basketball today has been the hardest decision I've ever made,” he said.

Jeremy Lin wife

While Lin has kept his wife's name private, he decided to go public with facts about his marriage. In a 2023 social media post he added that his intimate wedding had been the ‘highlight’ of his life. Lin shared that he'd married two years back.

Also Read | Nikola Jokic’s agent spills the beans on viral LeBron James meeting

“Finally sharing this beautiful day from over a couple years ago. I’m grateful to have found someone who loves me for who I am, to embrace my unique life, and to just do life with,” Lin had written at the time. Not much else is known about his wife, except that she's Filipino.

Jeremy Lin net worth

Jeremy Lin's net worth as of 2025 is reportedly $36 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Forbes had reported Lin's net worth being $18.9 million, back in 2015.

Jeremy Lin championship ring

Jeremy Lin has one career championship ring, which he got when Toronto Raptors won in 2019. However, at the time, Lin had played just one game in the team's journey to ultimate success.

Speaking later about his time at Raptors, Lin told New York Times “It was already starting when I first got to Toronto, where something didn't feel right. It got to the point where, in the playoffs, I couldn't even shoot a 3-pointer because there was a small bone spur in my shooting elbow. During the playoffs, no one knew, but by the end of the finals, I could only shoot out to the free-throw line.”