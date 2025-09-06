Odyssey Sims injury scare: Fans relieved after Indiana Fever guard returns to game

Indiana Fever player Odyssey Sims appeared to be injured, and walked off after a foul during the game with Chicago Sky. The clip showed Sims going to ground, and proceeding to clutch her face, while kicking her legs. Indiana Fever had initially signed Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract(Getty Images via AFP)

Trainers immediately rushed to tend to her, but much to fans' relief she returned to the Friday game.

Fresh trouble for Indiana Fever?

Sims' injury scare gave Fever a cause for concern. The WNBA side had signed guard Sims to a hardship contract, they announced on August 10.

A hardship contract is a temporary player agreement when issues like injuries or illnesses leave teams with less than the minimum required players. Fever were in desperate need of guard help given that All-Star Caitlin Clark has been out for quite some time with a groin injury, and announced yesterday that she would be out for the season. The team also has both backup point guards – Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson – sidelined with season ending injuries.

Meanwhile, they had announced on August 31 that they'd signed Sims to a rest of season contract.

Fans react to Odyssey Sims injury

While it seemed that Fever couldn't catch a break, Sims has returned to the game. However, in the duration she was out, several fans expressed their frustration. “Indiana’s luck is just amazing…,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, another remarked, “Seriously?! At this point for the safety of all the players maybe we just need to end the season lol”.

Her return, however, had many heave a sigh of relief. “Glad Odyssey Sims is ok and came back,” one said. Another chipped in, saying, “Good to see Odyssey Sims back. Lexi got hurt and that called a foul on her? Glad it was a minor injury.”

Indiana Fever next take on Washington Mystics on September 8.