NBA and WNBA players together in NBA 2K26 MyTeam: All you need to know about new features

NBA 2K26 is shattering boundaries by bringing NBA and WNBA players together in a game-changing lineup, for the first time in MyTEAM history. Besides this historic milestone, NBA 2k26 also features and exclusive WNBA Domination tier, All-Star Team-Ups, Game-Changer cards, and so much more! NBA 2k26's MyTEAM update features integrated WNBA players, Game Changer cards and many more upgrades(x/@ChicoFiloYT)

WNBA integration

For the first time in MyTEAM history, you can now collect cards from both NBA and WNBA leagues to assemble your dream team, across all Gen 8 and Gen 9 platforms. The 2k26 update celebrates inclusivity and empowerment, allowing you to pair your favorite WNBA legends with iconic NBA superstars on the same roster. Imagine teaming up Lisa Leslie with Nikola Jokić or pairing versatile modern stars like Caitlin Clark and Stephen Curry! Attributes and badges function exactly the same in both leagues, featuring the full collection of WNBA uniforms, courts, and a dedicated WNBA Domination tier.

Brand new Game Changer cards

Apart from the balanced integration of WNBA player cards, the 2k26 update also introduces new consumable cards called Game Changer cards, which will help players personalize their MyTeam experience - including REP or MyTEAM Points multipliers, win streak recovery, auto-winning Breakout games, extra prizes and more.

Game Changer cards in NBA 2k26 can be accessed by completing 2K26 Challenge in 2K25’s MyTEAM. In addition to receiving 5 Game Changer cards, you will also select an All-Star Series 1 player to add to your collection.

Sunset beach returns as Triple Threat Park at Night

NBA 2k15's Sunset Beach is getting a brand new look - sunbaked courts and the sound of waves complete with neon visuals - reimagined as Triple Threat Park at Night. The new setup boasts four head-to-head 3v3 courts, three 6-player co-op 3v3 courts, and for the first time, 2v2 half-courts with chain nets, offering fresh ways for players to compete. More rewards have been introduced to enhance the competitive edge, including Daily Win Streaks, Seasonal Ladder prizes, and Streak Busters.

New All-Star Team-Ups

This new feature allows gamers to make 5v5 teams for 10-player gameplay with dynamic 6-minute halves, coordinating with friends or random players. All-Star Team-Ups require the five team members to each select their most-prized, position eligible NBA or WNBA player card, and win shared bonus rewards with every 5 games won with the same squad, in addition to climbing up with Season Ladder.

Win big prizes with King of Courts

NBA 2k26 is hosting a high-stakes King of Courts with rewards of $10,000 USD for No.1 finishers across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and 1M VC grand prize for PC and Nintendo Switch 2 players, every weekend, from September 12 through August 2. The updated King of Courts offers easier access, allowing players to enter based on weekly REP earned in any MyTEAM mode or Challenges, with a window that spans the entire weekend, starting from 3pm PT on Fridays till 11:59pm PT on Sundays.

More upgrades

The new NBA 2k26 also features a Breakout: Gauntlet mode that challenges players with increasing difficulty from Rookie and higher up, to clear a straight line in the game board using only one player card per run. Additionally, Salary Cap is making a comeback for both single and multiplayer options. A fresh MyTEAM Arena has been introduced, that will display achievements and trophies. An all-new Coach Card system is also set to debut, introducing skill trees, Badge Training Challenges and REP-based staff expansion. Elsewhere, Domination gets new challenges, formats and Crest rewards; a revamped player card view allows more customization, while a favorites system makes it quicker to build lineups. Now that NBA and WNBA cards are all in one lineup, 2K26 features more modes, ways to customize your team, and rewards than ever.