LeBron James to Warriors along with his son? Analyst proposes potential trade option

Amid recent speculation of NBA icon LeBron James’s future at the Los Angeles Lakers, now that the focus has shifted towards Luka Doncic, Sports Illustrated’s Dan Angell has pitched a trade idea recently. LeBron James throws the ball back to a referee as he attends a 2025 NBA Summer League game between the Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.(Getty Images via AFP)

Angell proposed that the Lakers could trade father-son duo LeBron and Bronny James to the Golden State Warriors in return for Jimmy Butler and a 2028- first-round pick.

“The Lakers really don’t love the idea of taking on Jimmy Butler’s contract, especially with LeBron’s contract due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season,” he wrote. “They want to be free of LeBron’s contract, but there’s no way to do that before the end of 2026 without taking equal value back.”

What’s in it for the Lakers?

Under the current proposal, picking a 2028 first-round pick could give the team a better chance at constructing a new roster under the banner of Luka Doncic. Butler, in turn, could provide the necessary short-term returns needed for him to continue on.

What’s in it for the Warriors?

The most obvious in-point for the Warriors would be the power of having James and his long-time friend Stephen Curry on the same team: an instance that multiple analysts have been predicting recently.

Despite being younger than James in years, he could still fill the slot of being the third star well enough. Originally acquired from the Miami Heat, Butler helped the Warriors claim their No. 7 seed after winning the Play-In game.

By Stuti Gupta