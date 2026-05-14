Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight? Latest on Fever star amid back issues in WNBA season opener

As the Indiana Fever take on the Los Angeles Sparks Wednesday night, all eyes are on star guard Caitlin Clark. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts during the second half of an WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis on May 9. (AP)

Clark played 31 minutes in the Fever's WNBA season opener against the Dallas Wings. However, the Fever lost 104-107 in what turned out to be a tightly fought contest till Quarter 4. She scored 20 points, with two out of 18 successful 3-point conversions.

Entering the second week, the Fever will be desperate to win to avoid a losing streak at the start of the season. And Caitlin Clark is expected to feature prominently in it.

Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Is She Fully Fit? Caitlin Clark missed most of last season with a groin and ankle injury. At the start of the 2026-27 WNBA preseason, she suffered an injury scare on April 30 in the game against the New York Liberty.

Things got complicated in the first regular-season game against the Dallas Wings, as well, as she had to go to the locker room twice during the game with back issues.

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However, she was back and on the court as the game ended. She is also expected to feature fully in the crucial game against the Sparks, as confirmed by Clark herself and Fever coach Stephanie White.

IndyStar Sports reporter Chloe Peterson confirmed on X that Caitlin Clark has said that her back issues were not serious. "Caitlin Clark says her quick trips to the tunnel during the game were just 'getting my back adjusted,'" Peterson wrote. "Says it can get out of line pretty quickly, but 'other than that, I feel great.'"

What Stephanie White Said Stephanie White was also asked about the condition of Clark in her pre-game press conference. Notably, the broadcast of the game noted that Caitlin Clark was seen flexing her knees and groin during the game.

White dismissed the speculation of a serious injury.

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"That's the first time I've heard that. I think, it's just part of maintaining the body," she said. "As she has adjusted her body... When we're all really young, we don't learn proper mechanics. And it doesn't get exposed until something happens. Trying to get her body, mechanically, the way that it needs to go."

"This is going to be an ongoing thing. Not just her... We don't have the blue tent [like the NFL], but they're going to go back and get adjusted, and make sure that the body is working," White continued. "So nothing outside of that."

Clark played only 13 games last season due to her injury, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.