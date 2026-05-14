Who is Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend? Inside the Fever star’s relationship with Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names in the WNBA and the face of the Indiana Fever. While Clark’s skills and performances continue to dominate headlines, fans are also curious about her relationship with her boyfriend. Caitlin Clark and longtime boyfriend Connor McCaffery have continued supporting each other throughout their basketball careers. (Getty Images via AFP)

Clark has been dating former college basketball player and coach Connor McCaffery. The couple reportedly began dating in 2023 during their time at University of Iowa and later made their relationship public through Instagram posts and social media content.

Also read: Caitlin Clark reveals her rare chat with LeBron James: ‘Has been there…’

Who is Connor McCaffery? Connor McCaffery comes from one of college basketball’s most recognized families. He played six seasons for the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball under his father and coach Fran McCaffery. Connor was also a multi-talented athlete who played both baseball and basketball.

After his playing career, McCaffery transitioned into coaching. He worked with the Indiana Pacers and later joined the Butler Bulldogs men's basketball as an assistant coach. Recent reports stated that he stepped away from the Bulldogs ahead of the 2026 basketball season.

McCaffery finished his college career averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while helping Iowa remain a consistent NCAA Tournament contender.

Caitlin Clark’s basketball career Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark’s basketball career has continued to rise rapidly. Before entering the WNBA, she became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and she immediately emerged as one of the league’s biggest stars. During the season, Clark averaged 18.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while setting multiple WNBA records.

Clark also became the first rookie in league history to record multiple triple-doubles and later earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Their relationship journey Clark and Connor McCaffery have often supported each other publicly throughout their relationship. Connor regularly appeared at Clark’s games during her Iowa and Fever career, while Clark attended Bulldogs basketball events during McCaffery’s coaching stint.

In April 2026, the couple celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship through social media posts. Clark shared photos alongside McCaffery, while he responded with supportive comments.

By Roshan Tony