WNBA legend backs Caitlin Clark despite GM survey setback: ‘It’s money business'

The General Manager survey of the WNBA 2026 produced a surprising result, where Caitlin Clark, the previous year's leading vote-getter, fell from a massive 50% vote to 20%. Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, topped the list with 33% of GM votes while Clark and A’ja Wilson tied with 20%. Caitlin Clark became the center of fresh WNBA debate after Lisa Leslie criticized the latest general manager survey rankings. (Getty Images via AFP)

The results of the poll have sparked debate among WNBA fans. Last year, when the question “Which player would you start a franchise with?” was asked, Indiana Fevers star, Caitilin Clark got 50%. But that seemed to have changed dramatically this year.

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Lisa Leslie questions the logic behind the rankings WNBA legend Lisa Leslie came up with the argument that general managers were ignoring the bigger picture. Speaking to The Spun, Leslie said:

“All those GMs probably gonna get fired, because this is a money business," she said. "And the money is about Caitlin Clark.”

Leslie’s comments highlighted the commercial value of players. Previously, evaluations of players were done purely on basketball performance, but now the league has transformed into a bigger commercial event where player evaluation extends beyond basketball performance to marketability.

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Clark’s business impact remains unmatched “Never in the history of the WNBA, have we had a player force team to get into larger arenas. I’ve never seen that happen. If you’re the GM, you’re obviously supposed to be bringing in money. That’s revenue. I’m going with Caitlin Clark,” Leslie noted.

Clark has already driven record attendance, merchandise sales, and television ratings in her rookie season, making her arguably the most valuable player in terms of business.

Leslie’s argument reflects the growing importance of commercial influence in the modern WNBA.

The survey has traditionally been a measure of talent, leadership, and long‑term potential. But Leslie’s critique underscores that in today’s WNBA, financial impact and visibility are inseparable from on‑court performance.