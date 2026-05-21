Caitlin Clark injury update: Why isn't Fever guard playing tonight vs Fire? Details of back issues

Just as the Indiana Fever fans had their hopes up with star guard Caitlin Clark showing her past form in the first three games, a big setback came two hours before Wednesday's game against the Portland Fire.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever celebrates after hitting the basket to put the game into overtime against the Washington Mystics(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Fever announced that Caitlin Clark will be out of Wednesday's game at home in Indianapolis with back issues she seemed to be dealing with in the last two games. As of now, the Fever have not specified how long Clark will be out. Nor were more details provided about the seriousness of her injury.

However, it has left fans worried as Clark had just returned full-fledged to the court after spending most of last season on the bench nursing injuries. And, since coming back, she has been critical to the Fever's form, averaging 24.3 points and 9 assists per game.

Here, we will take a look at her back issues, when they started, and how they possibly got worse.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Caitlin Clark’s ‘Sonic’ Nike Kobe 5 shines as she drops 21 points in Fever win over Storm Caitlin Clark Back Issues: What's Wrong With Her? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Caitlin Clark’s ‘Sonic’ Nike Kobe 5 shines as she drops 21 points in Fever win over Storm Caitlin Clark Back Issues: What's Wrong With Her? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Caitlin Clark's back issues first emerged in the first WNBA regular season game against the Dallas Wings, which the Fever lost 107-104. Clark featured 30 minutes in the game, scoring a crucial 20 points. But she had to leave the court for the backroom twice during the game for back issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Caitlin Clark's back issues first emerged in the first WNBA regular season game against the Dallas Wings, which the Fever lost 107-104. Clark featured 30 minutes in the game, scoring a crucial 20 points. But she had to leave the court for the backroom twice during the game for back issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But Clark came back and finished the game. And, after that, featured in the Fever practice regularly, playing the three subsequent games against the LA Sparks, Washington Mystics and the Seattle Storm. Except for the Dallas loss and the overtime loss to the Mystics, Clark and the Fever have shown great form so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But Clark came back and finished the game. And, after that, featured in the Fever practice regularly, playing the three subsequent games against the LA Sparks, Washington Mystics and the Seattle Storm. Except for the Dallas loss and the overtime loss to the Mystics, Clark and the Fever have shown great form so far. {{/usCountry}}

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And in all those games, Clark has had no injury problems, meaning he has finally started hoping for a strong season for the 24-year-old. But into the fifth game of the season, that hope among Fever fans seems shaken.

Also read: WNBA legend backs Caitlin Clark despite GM survey setback: ‘It’s money business'

What Indiana Fever And Caitlin Clark Said About Back Issues

When Caitlin Clark first faced the back issues in the game against the Wings, she had said to IndyStar sports reporter Chloe Peterson that the trip to the backroom was to get her back "adjusted." Peterson reported that Clark had expressed concern that the injury could "get out of line pretty quickly."

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When Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about the injury in the post-match conference after the Dallas Wings game, she had denied that it was anything serious.

"She has adjusted her body," White had said. "When we're all really young, we don't learn proper mechanics. And it doesn't get exposed until something happens. Trying to get her body, mechanically, the way that it needs to go."

"This is going to be an ongoing thing. Not just her," she added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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