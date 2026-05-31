Caitlin Clark's sweet gesture on injury return; boyfriend shares update at Fever vs Fire

Before stepping onto the court for Indiana's matchup against the Portland Fire, Caitlin Clark made sure to create a memorable moment for some of her youngest supporters. The Fever star was seen interacting with children and fans ahead of tipoff - a really sweet gesture. Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever warms up before their game against the Golden State Valkyries (Getty Images via AFP)

This came as Clark prepared to return against Portland after missing the teams' previous meeting earlier this month because of a back injury.

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Fever star receives positive injury update Clark entered Saturday's game listed on Indiana's injury report because of a lingering back issue that has followed her since opening night. The Fever initially designated the star guard as probable before officially making her available more than an hour before tipoff.

The injury dates back to Indiana's season opener against the Dallas Wings, when Clark briefly left the game to receive treatment on her back. The same issue later forced her to miss a game against Portland.

Despite the continued appearances on the injury report, Fever coach Stephanie White indicated the designation is largely precautionary.

“Just to make sure that there’s clarity and no issues with league policy, I think that we will,” White said when asked if Clark will be listed as probable in their upcoming games. “I think you can expect to see it probable going forward.”

Clark looks to bounce back after rare off night Saturday's contest also provided Clark with an opportunity to respond after one of her toughest performances of the season.

The 24-year-old finished with a season-low 16 points in Indiana's 90-88 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Clark shot just 3-for-12 from the field, recorded six assists - her lowest total of the season - but also contributed a season-high three steals.

Golden State's physical defense made life difficult throughout the night.

“She gets guarded a certain way all the time -- 94 feet, lots of physicality,” White said of Clark. “You're not going to give her any easy looks. She had a lot of tough, contested shots. They are an excellent defensive team.”

Clark also committed turnovers on consecutive possessions during the closing moments as Indiana's three-game winning streak came to an end.

Portland enters matchup looking to recover The Fire came into the game with momentum of their own before suffering a disappointing 86-66 defeat against the Atlanta Dream.

Portland's three-game winning streak ended after the expansion franchise committed 28 turnovers and was outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter.

“It's impossible to win a game with 28 turnovers,” Fire coach Alex Sarama said. “It's how we respond and learn from it. I actually felt like a lot of them were unforced errors. I think part of it is asking players to be in different roles coming to an expansion team.”

The loss prevented Portland from recording the best start by an expansion team in WNBA history.

Fever seeking quick response Indiana entered the contest at 4-3 after seeing its own winning streak snapped by Golden State.

Aliyah Boston finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Valkyries, but foul trouble limited her to just 22 minutes.

"It's super hard to try to figure out and understand how the refs are calling it," Boston said. "It's super hard to get charged fouls when I don't think anyone is in (legal) guarding position. Shout out to the Valks. They did a great job selling it and the refs bought it."

Boston and Clark will again be central to Indiana's hopes as the Fever attempt to complete a season sweep of Portland after winning the first meeting 90-73.

Clark remains among league leaders Despite her injury concerns, Clark continues to put together another standout campaign.

Through the opening stretch of the season, she is averaging 22.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. The former No. 1 overall pick ranks third in the WNBA in scoring while leading the league in assists.

Meanwhile, Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery had quite a reaction to her seven-photo carousel from offseason. "Year 3!!! See you all soon," she captioned the post. "Year 3 is crazy," he commented.