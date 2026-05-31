Caleb Williams set to break Madden curse; Bears share update amid cover leak: ‘Love to see it’

What had never happened before, a Chicago Bears player appearing on the cover of the Madden NFL video game, appears to be on the verge of becoming reality after the reportedly leaked Madden NFL 27 cover surfaced online on Saturday. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams would be a natural candidate for the next Madden NFL cover given his performance last season. (AP)

Images shared by MUTLeaks, a college football gaming account on X with more than 125,000 followers, showed Caleb Williams on the leaked Madden NFL 27 cover, posing with his signature “Iceman” celebration.

Although the leaked cover has not been officially confirmed, it generated significant excitement among fans, as no player from the Chicago Bears has ever appeared on a Madden NFL cover.

However, some Bears supporters expressed concern that Williams could become the latest player affected by the infamous “Madden Curse,” fearing it might impact his performance during the upcoming season.

But, those concerns may be premature, especially based on what the Chicago Bears shared just days before the cover leak surfaced.

Bears footage offers reassurance The team recently posted a video on Instagram showing Caleb Williams actively participating in offseason drills.

The quarterback appeared upbeat, energetic, and fully engaged throughout the workout, displaying plenty of confidence and enthusiasm as preparations for the new season continue. The Bears captioned the post, “You love to see it.”

For many fans, that footage could help ease concerns about whether the so-called Madden Curse might affect Williams after the standout season he delivered for the Bears last year.