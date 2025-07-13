Carlos Alcaraz’s family: 5 quick facts as Roger Federer predicts Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final winner

Ahead of Carlos Alcaraz's battle with Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final, Roger Federer has made his prediction about the winner. A combination picture shows Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final. July 12, 2025. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Alcaraz, 22, a Spanish world No. 2 who has won the trophy the past two years, is undoubtedly the stronger favorite for Sunday's matchup.

However, 23-year-old Italian world No. 1 Sinner is undoubtedly unbeatable after displaying some of his finest tennis at this year's Championships, including a resounding victory against Novak Djokovic in Friday's semi-finals.

After defeating Sinner in the French Open final earlier this summer, Alcaraz is aiming to win a sixth Grand Slam championship and finish the Channel Slam for the second year in a row.

In an attempt to get revenge for that thrilling five-set Roland-Garros match and win his fourth major championship, Sinner, who was suspended for three months earlier this year, has advanced to the Wimbledon final for the first time.

Roger Federer, Jamie Murray give Wimbledon final prediction

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who has won eight Wimbledon championships at the All England Club, recently participated in a Rolex event in London that included an audience Q&A session.

When asked who he believed would win the Wimbledon men's singles championship, Federer stated that Alcaraz seemed “slightly favoured” over Sinner, according to Women's Wear Daily.

In an exclusive interview with Metro, Jamie Murray expressed his belief that Alcaraz will win this year's Championships.

“The longer Alcaraz goes in the tournament, the harder it becomes to beat him,” the British doubles expert stated.

“Alcaraz is the man to beat. He’s got more of an edge over Sinner than he’d have on a hard or clay court,” he added.

5 quick facts about Carlos Alcaraz’s family

Alcaraz lives with his family: Carlos Alcaraz still resides with his parents, despite winning five Grand Slam titles and earning an estimated $45 million during his career. Alcaraz's three brothers also reside at the house.

“I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy,” he told The Times.

Alcaraz’s grandfather established Real Sociedad Club de Campo: Alcaraz, who is currently ranked second in the ATP live rankings, trained as a child at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo, which was founded by his grandfather, Carlos Alcaraz Lerma, according to Telegraph.

Alcaraz’s dad used to play tennis professionally: In his prime, his father, Carlos Alcaraz González, was an accomplished tennis player who was ranked among Spain's top 40 players. Alcaraz González, however, ended up leaving the game and moving into an administrative position at Real Sociedad Club de Campo due to his affiliation with the team.

Alcaraz’s brother used to play ATP doubles: According to the tour's website, his older brother, Álvaro, was once an ATP doubles player. He travels with Carlos and serves as one of his primary hitting partners during training, even though he no longer competes.

Jaime, his younger brother, caused a stir in the tennis community: Jaime Alcaraz, who is eight years younger to Carlos, has been establishing himself in the tennis world over the last few years.

Notably, Jaime participated in the Juniors section of the Miami Open and Les Petits earlier this year.