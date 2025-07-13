Why Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon men's final was delayed. Real reason here

The Wimbledon men's singles final, between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, was delayed on Sunday, forcing the two to wait for some time before getting on Centre Court in front of a packed crowd. While officials did not provide a reason behind the delay, it is likely due to the women's doubles final taking more time than expected. Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens were crowned champions after two hours and 23 minutes. A combination picture shows Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final. (REUTERS)

Kudermetova/Mertens beat Hsieh Su-Wei/Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Details of the delay

The women’s doubles final, scheduled before the men’s singles final on Centre Court, extended beyond its expected duration. The Athletic noted that the men’s final could start later if the doubles match ran long, especially given the possibility of a five-set men’s final necessitating a roof closure.

The Weather Channel forecasted mostly cloudy skies with 81°F temperatures and 5 mph winds, suggesting no weather-related delays.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz will target a third successive Wimbledon title as Sinner aims to win the All England Club crown for the first time on Sunday. The Spaniard, just weeks ago, staged one of the all-time great fightbacks to beat his Italian opponent in a classic French Open final.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared seven of the past eight Grand Slams between them, evenly splitting the six on offer since the start of 2024.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to take a lot of things from the French Open final," he said.

"He's going to be better physically, he's going to be better mentally. He's going to be prepared to give 100 percent."

Meanwhile, the Italian top seed noted: "I think if it was to much in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again. I'm very happy to share the court with Carlos once again. It's going to be difficult, I know that. But I'm looking forward to it. I always try to put myself in these kind of situations that I really love. Sundays at every tournament are very special."