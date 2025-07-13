Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon men's final was delayed. Real reason here

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 08:40 PM IST

The Wimbledon men's singles final, between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, was delayed on Sunday,

The Wimbledon men's singles final, between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, was delayed on Sunday, forcing the two to wait for some time before getting on Centre Court in front of a packed crowd. While officials did not provide a reason behind the delay, it is likely due to the women's doubles final taking more time than expected. Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens were crowned champions after two hours and 23 minutes. 

A combination picture shows Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final. (REUTERS)
A combination picture shows Italy's Jannik Sinner and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Wimbledon men's singles final. (REUTERS)

Kudermetova/Mertens beat Hsieh Su-Wei/Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. 

Read More: Amanda Anisimova breaks down in tears after crushing Wimbledon final loss: ‘ I ran out today…’

Details of the delay

The women’s doubles final, scheduled before the men’s singles final on Centre Court, extended beyond its expected duration. The Athletic noted that the men’s final could start later if the doubles match ran long, especially given the possibility of a five-set men’s final necessitating a roof closure. 

The Weather Channel forecasted mostly cloudy skies with 81°F temperatures and 5 mph winds, suggesting no weather-related delays. 

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz will target a third successive Wimbledon title as Sinner aims to win the All England Club crown for the first time on Sunday. The Spaniard, just weeks ago, staged one of the all-time great fightbacks to beat his Italian opponent in a classic French Open final. 

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared seven of the past eight Grand Slams between them, evenly splitting the six on offer since the start of 2024.

"I'm pretty sure he's going to take a lot of things from the French Open final," he said.

"He's going to be better physically, he's going to be better mentally. He's going to be prepared to give 100 percent."

Meanwhile, the Italian top seed noted: "I think if it was to much in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again. I'm very happy to share the court with Carlos once again. It's going to be difficult, I know that. But I'm looking forward to it. I always try to put myself in these kind of situations that I really love. Sundays at every tournament are very special."

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Why Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon men's final was delayed. Real reason here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On