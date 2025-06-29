Wimbledon 2025 men's singles preview, prediction: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and hope for perfect sequel in London

It feels like déjà vu. Men’s tennis appears to have turned back the clock to the 2000s, when the draw often boiled down to just two names: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with their iconic summer duels across the English Channel. Judging by the intensity and drama delivered by the rapidly growing rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner — especially their electrifying Roland Garros final earlier this month — London might just be the stage for a fitting sequel. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy after the men’s singles final match on day 15 at Roland Garros Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Unlike in Paris, both players face a relatively tricky opening week at Wimbledon. But once again, it’s Jannik Sinner who seems to have drawn the short straw: he’s been tasked with stopping Novak Djokovic.

FIRST QUARTER:

Jannik Sinner has been the best hard-court player on tour this season. He proved his worth on clay at the French Open, leaving Novak Djokovic clueless en route to the final. But the Italian is still relatively untested on grass, despite being a consistent second-weeker at Wimbledon over the past three years — a run that includes a semifinal appearance in 2023. More recently, he lost to an in-form Alexander Bublik in Halle.

Nonetheless, Sinner enters as the clear favourite in this quarter, looking ahead to a potentially blockbuster clash with Djokovic — their third meeting at SW19 in four years. The 23-year-old has been handed a tricky draw, opening against compatriot Luca Nardi, with a potential third-round encounter against 2021 semifinalist Denis Shapovalov. He could then face either 2024 quarterfinalist Tommy Paul or 2014 semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round, before a possible quarterfinal showdown with 2024 Roland Garros semifinalist Lorenzo Musetti.

Quarterfinal: Sinner beats Musetti

SECOND QUARTER:

It’s remarkable how the narrative in men’s tennis has shifted over the past 18 months — from “Who can stop Djokovic?” to “Now or never for Novak.” A year ago, it felt like a matter of when, not if, he would claim a record-breaking 25th major. But time may be catching up with him, especially after he hinted in Paris earlier this month that his loss to Sinner could be his last appearance at Roland Garros.

Despite his age and the emergence of the Big Two of the new generation, Djokovic remains a significant threat. An unfortunate injury stopped him in Melbourne, and even with limited preparation and lingering concerns, he lived up to expectations in Paris — until running into the wall named Sinner.

Now back on his favorite surface and in his comfort zone — Centre Court — Djokovic returns to the site of seven Wimbledon titles. He’s lost only twice here in the last eight years, both times in the final to Alcaraz.

If No. 25 is meant to be, it may have to come here.

His first real challenge could come in the fourth round against No. 11 Alex de Minaur, a 2024 quarterfinalist, followed by a potential clash with Halle Open champion Alexander Bublik in the quarters.

Quarterfinal: Djokovic beats Bublik

THIRD QUARTER:

This section is one of opportunity, with the big names being Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev.

Fritz couldn’t have asked for a better draw — or form. He comes into Wimbledon on a hot streak, having won the BOSS Open and Eastbourne in the past three weeks. He opens against big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and will likely face his biggest test in Medvedev in the fourth round.

Though Medvedev’s form has dipped over the past 15 months, he remains a reliable performer on grass, having reached the Wimbledon semifinals in the last two editions. He also made the Halle final this month, defeating Zverev in the semis.

On the other side of the quarter, Zverev arrives with solid grass-court results, including a runner-up finish at the BOSS Open — where he lost to Fritz.

Quarterfinal: Fritz beats Zverev

FOURTH QUARTER:

It’s been the summer of Alcaraz. Everything he’s touched has turned to gold. Since April, the Spaniard has lost just once — a stretch that includes two Masters 1000 titles on clay, a historic French Open win over Sinner, and a successful title defense at Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Now, Alcaraz heads to Wimbledon with the chance to become only the second man after Björn Borg to complete the Channel Slam in consecutive years.

He begins against the seasoned Fabio Fognini, with potential matchups against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round, Andrey Rublev in the fourth, and Holger Rune — the only player to beat him in the last three months — in the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal: Alcaraz beats Rune

PREDICTION:

Semifinals: Djokovic beats Sinner; Alcaraz beats Fritz

Final: Alcaraz beats Djokovic