Novak Djokovic drops emotional hint on 'last dance at Wimbledon' weeks after Roland Garros bombshell

Three weeks ago, following a heartbreaking semifinal exit at the French Open, Novak Djokovic dropped a bombshell about his future in professional tennis, suggesting it might have been his final appearance at Roland Garros. The remark instantly sparked speculation that retirement could be closer than many had anticipated, further intensifying the buzz around his 20th appearance at Wimbledon. Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his match against Russia's Karen Khachanov(Action Images via Reuters)

Djokovic has mentioned Rafael Nadal more frequently in recent months, admitting that his rival's retirement deeply affected him. It took away the thrill of their two-decade-long rivalry, which helped shape the modern era of men's tennis. With Roger Federer exiting the stage in 2022, Djokovic remains the last of the Big Three.

Amid this emotional reckoning, the Next Gen has well and truly arrived. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have claimed each of the last six Grand Slam titles, denying Djokovic his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th major. He came close earlier this month in Paris, only to suffer a straight-sets defeat to Sinner in the semifinals — a loss that left him reeling, and seemingly bidding farewell to Court Philippe-Chatrier. "This could have been the last match I ever played here," he said.

However, when asked about Wimbledon, Djokovic kept the mystery hanging. "Whether it could be my last dance (at Wimbledon), I'm not sure, as I'm not sure about Roland Garros or any other slam that I play next," he said.

Despite the long wait for another Slam, Djokovic knows that Wimbledon might just be the place where it could all end for him. He won seven titles at the SW19 and lost just two matches on the Centre Court since 2017 - both against Carlos Alcaraz in the last two finals.

"It's great to be back. I love Wimbledon. I've always loved it. I think in the last six editions, I had six finals. Been for one reason or several reasons playing very well in Wimbledon, maybe the most consistently successful Grand Slam for me in the last 10 years," said the 38-year-old, who will be bidding to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles.

"It's definitely connected to that emotional and mental relationship that I have with Wimbledon since the earliest stages of my tennis career where, as I said, I always dreamed of winning it.

"When I come here, I feel extra inspired to deliver the best tennis. And yes, I would probably agree that Wimbledon could be the best chance because of the results I had, because of how I feel, how I play in Wimbledon, just getting that extra push mentally and motivation to perform the best tennis at the highest level."

Djokovic will begin his campaign on Tuesday against Alexandre Müller.