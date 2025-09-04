Carlos Alcaraz's plan for Djokovic US Open clash revealed in intense training as brother turns secret sparring weapon

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing "revenge" on Friday, having lost his last two meetings with Novak Djokovic — the Paris Olympics gold-medal match and this year's Australian Open quarterfinal. With a US Open semifinal showdown looming at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Alcaraz has already ramped up preparations to ensure he's ready. Carlos Alcaraz returns to Jiri Lehecka of Czechia during their Men's Quarterfinal match on Day Ten at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Eurosport, Alcaraz returned to training in New York on Wednesday after beating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets. Under the watchful eyes of his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, the Murcian focused primarily on two aspects, which surely hinted at his game plan for the exciting semifinal clash against Djokovic. He particularly worked on his net game and looked sharp at the baseline. In the rest of the training session, he had his older brother, Alvaro, as his sparring partner.

Alcaraz's training pattern suggested the scars of his Australian Open defeat remain fresh. Back then, Djokovic smothered him in bruising baseline duels, denying any chance to unleash his flair with relentless depth and pace. The drills made it clear: Alcaraz expects the Serb to deploy the same blueprint. Their last meeting was packed with absorbing rallies, but the outcome was ultimately shaped by the control the 24-time Grand Slam champion imposed.

Alcaraz has been in roaring form in New York, with the 2023 champion yet to drop a set. But he knows the threat Novak Djokovic poses, having suffered two heart-wrenching defeats to the 38-year-old, who is on a mission to end his two-year wait for the historic 25th major.

"Novak, we all know Novak's game… It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon. [He's] playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see," said Alcaraz. "I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious."

Alcaraz, too, has much at stake in the US Open. Already on an 11-match winning streak, which includes the title in Cincinnati, a fifth career Slam would see him go past Jannik Sinner to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking.