PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll and Ildemaro Vargas each hit a three-run homer, Eduardo Rodriguez threw six quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Friday night. Carroll hits 30th home run and Diamondbacks pull away late to beat Red Sox 10-5

The surging D-backs have won seven of their last nine games, including three straight, to stay on the fringe of the National League wild-card race. Arizona improved to 71-71 for the season, climbing back to .500 for the first time since July 20.

Boston has lost two straight and is a half-game behind the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East.

Arizona scored four runs in the eighth off reliever Justin Slaten, turning a tight game into a comfortable win. With two outs, Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single made it 7-5 and Carroll’s three-run shot to right field made it 10-5.

It was Carroll’s 30th homer of the season.

Perdomo also had a solo homer as part of a four-hit night. Rodriguez gave up one run on four hits and two walks, striking out four.

Boston trailed 6-1 after seven innings, but used a four-run eighth to briefly make it close. Alex Bregman had a two-run double, Romy Gonzalez contributed a sacrifice fly and Rob Refsnyder added an RBI double during the rally.

Red Sox rookie Peyton Tolle was roughed up in his second big league start after a stellar debut on Aug. 29. The burly 6-foot-6 left-hander gave up five runs on five hits and four walks over three innings. He struck out two.

Vargas hit his three-run homer in the third, crushing a fastball into the left-field seats. The big blow came after Tolle issued consecutive walks to Gabriel Moreno and Blaze Alexander.

Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Saalfrank struck out Nate Eaton to end the top of the eighth and preserve a 6-5 lead.

The 25-year-old Carroll already has 81 career homers.

The Diamondbacks will throw RHP Brandon Pfaadt against Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito on Saturday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.