Cubs fan goes viral after working on laptop from during Brewers game - Watch

A Chicago Cubs fan turned heads this week after showing up at Wrigley Field with more than peanuts and beer in hand. The spectator, seated in the bleachers during Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, had a laptop and computer mouse set up - making it look like he was clocking in while catching the game, according to Us Weekly. Cameras on Marquee Sports Network picked him up, even awarding him the title of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Fan of the Game. (X/MLB)

The moment did not go unnoticed for long. Cameras on Marquee Sports Network picked him up, even awarding him the title of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Fan of the Game. Cubs play-by-play announcer Jon Sciambi could not resist calling out the fan on the broadcast. “How badly do you want it?” he joked. “Did you bring your mouse? You better bring your mouse," reports Us Weekly.

Also read: Is screaming the new self-care? Experts weigh in

Cubs fan’s viral video: Announcers and fans react

Sciambi, 55, wondered aloud whether the man was genuinely working or just scouting his fantasy football picks. “Is this guy doing work?” he asked. Analyst Jim Deshaies joined in with a simple, “He could be working, you know?” The lighthearted back-and-forth became one of the day’s talking points, especially since Tuesday’s early matchup was already a rescheduled game. The Cubs were making up the rained-out portion of Monday’s planned doubleheader.

On the field, Chicago didn’t disappoint. The Cubs swept both contests, winning 6-4 in the afternoon and then taking the nightcap 4-1.

Also read: Cubs hold Kyle Tucker out of lineup as 'reset' begins

Social media runs with it

Major League Baseball’s official accounts got in on the fun too, posting a video of the fan hunched over his laptop with the caption: “I hope this email finds you well.” The follow-up line read, “How the email finds me,” paired with the viral clip.

Fans filled the comments with a mix of admiration and jokes. “Rather be emailing at Wrigley than not be there,” one wrote. Another added, “Have to applaud the effort if he is working from the game.” However, some were not thrilled that MLB shared the fan’s face. One comment read, “Delete this please. As long as he gets the work done his location doesn’t need to be shared.”

A few even raised a practical question- how did the man manage to bring in a full laptop setup at all? “I can’t carry anything into a stadium bigger than a postcard in a clear bag,” one fan wrote. “How did this guy smuggle his laptop in?”

The Cubs and Brewers continue their five-game series Wednesday night at Wrigley, first pitch set for 8:05 pm ET.

FAQs

Who was the Cubs fan working from the bleachers?

The fan’s identity has not been shared publicly.

During which game was the laptop incident filmed?

It happened at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, August 19, during the Cubs-Brewers doubleheader.

How did the announcers react?

Jon Sciambi joked about the man’s mouse while Jim Deshaies suggested he could really be working.

Did the Cubs win the doubleheader?

Yes, they won both games, 6-4 and 4-1.