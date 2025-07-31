Ever feel the urge to just scream when you’re overwhelmed, stressed or sad? In Chicago, there’s now a club for that. Scream Club Chicago, founded by breathwork coach Manny Hernande, has gone viral for its unconventional approach to emotional wellness, racking up millions of views on Instagram. Every Sunday by Lake Michigan, people gather to scream, yell, howl or simply sigh, whatever helps them release bottled-up emotions without judgment. The free-to-attend sessions are drawing bigger crowds each week and sparking interest in other cities. But is this viral trend a legitimate form of release, or just another fleeting social media moment? Experts weigh in. Is screaming the new self-care? Experts weigh in (Photo: Adobe Stock)

How screaming helps

Screaming, according to psychologists, can act as a cathartic release for pent-up tension, stress or sadness. “It gives a voice to emotions that might otherwise be bottled up,” says Dr Arpita Kohli, psychologist at PSRI Hospital. She adds that scream clubs can foster a sense of community, turning what is usually a solitary act into a shared emotional experience: “This collective release can validate emotions and create a feeling of connection and shared humanity.”

However, experts also warn that scream clubs aren’t for everyone, particularly those dealing with trauma, PTSD or anxiety disorders. “Such spaces might reinforce extreme emotional responses rather than help individuals process emotions in a balanced way,” cautions Dr Minakshi Manchanda, associate director, Psychiatry at Asian Hospital, Faridabad. She suggests combining scream sessions with calming practices like breathwork and post-session discussions to ensure the experience remains safe and therapeutic.

Not a replacement for therapy

Screaming into the void might feel good in the moment, but it isn’t a standalone solution. “Think of scream clubs as emotional appetisers, not the full meal,” says Dr Minakshi.