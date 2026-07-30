Chris Brazzell II injury update: When will Panthers rookie WR return after suffering LCL tear during training camp?

The Carolina Panthers have been dealt another injury setback during training camp, with rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II expected to miss significant time.

What happened to Chris Brazzell II?

Chriz Brazzell II has been diagnosed with a "moderate" LCL tear in his left knee after suffering the injury. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Brazzell has been diagnosed with a "moderate" LCL tear in his left knee after suffering the injury during Wednesday's practice.

When will Brazzell return?

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Person reported that the rookie receiver is likely to be sidelined for at least eight weeks.

Brazzell had already been managing a knee issue that caused him to miss several recent training camp sessions. After returning to practice Wednesday morning, he was carted off the field during seven-on-seven drills when the knee problem resurfaced.

What Panthers coach said

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{{^usCountry}} Panthers head coach Dave Canales explained that the injury had been monitored over the previous few days because of lingering soreness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panthers head coach Dave Canales explained that the injury had been monitored over the previous few days because of lingering soreness. {{/usCountry}}

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"It was just something that kinda started to get sore after the first couple days," Canales told reporters.

“And he mentioned it to us, we started to look at it and we put him through some good recovery stuff and de-loaded him for a couple days. Got him back out there and he couldn't finish the day,” he added.

Knee problem escalates further

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While Brazzell's diagnosis is a significant blow, it is not believed to be as severe as it initially appeared. The Panthers recently lost starting outside linebacker Nic Scourton to a torn ACL on the opening day of training camp, making Brazzell's injury comparatively less devastating.

The 22-year-old had impressed coaches throughout organized team activities (OTAs), showcasing his speed and athletic ability before the knee issue interrupted his progress.

Canales previously described the injury as "a little knee soreness," which kept Brazzell out of practice on Sunday and Tuesday before he attempted his return on Wednesday.

Brazzell's rookie season setback

The former Tennessee standout entered the NFL after a productive final collegiate season, hauling in 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and an SEC-best nine touchdown catches.

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Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 198 pounds, Brazzell was viewed as a strong candidate to compete with Xavier Legette for the final starting spot in Carolina's three-receiver offense.

With the Panthers set to open their regular season in less than seven weeks, Brazzell is now unlikely to be available for Week 1. Missing the remainder of training camp also represents a major setback in his development as a rookie.

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His extended absence also significantly reduces his fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season. While he is unlikely to be a redraft option, dynasty league managers may still hold onto him in hopes of a late-season return and contribution.

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