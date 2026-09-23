Chris Spatola, who played basketball at West Point has died at the age of 47. The news was confirmed on Tuesday by the family of legendary former Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose daughter Jamie was married to Spatola.

Chris Spatola and his wife Jamie (Chris Spatola | Instagram )

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In a statement released by the Krzyzewski family, they described Spatola as a devoted husband, father and veteran.

"There are no words to adequately express our heartbreak over the loss of our beloved Chris Spatola. Chris served our country, was a devoted husband and father, and was such an important part of our family,” the statement read.

Also read: Chris Spatola cause of death: What happened to Coach K’s son-in-law? Tributes pour in after his death at 47

Who are Chris Spatola’s wife and children?

Chris Spatola is survived by his wife, Jamie Krzyzewski Spatola, the eldest daughter of Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and his wife Mickie Krzyzewski. The couple shared three children. While the Krzyzewski family acknowledged them in its statement, it has consistently kept the children’s identities and personal lives private.

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{{^usCountry}} Spatola became part of one of college basketball’s best-known families after marrying Jamie. Throughout his broadcasting career, he occasionally spoke about balancing basketball with family life, though he generally kept his personal life out of the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spatola became part of one of college basketball’s best-known families after marrying Jamie. Throughout his broadcasting career, he occasionally spoke about balancing basketball with family life, though he generally kept his personal life out of the spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Spatola's official webpage, he was hired by Mike and was a member of the Duke men’s basketball coaching staff from 2007-2012. Spatola also served as a court coach for the United States Men’s National Team. The team went on to win gold in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and gold in the 2010 World Championships in Istanbul.

Although nothing is known about his children, Spatola posted a photo of his son on Instagram with the hashtags "father," "son," "basketball," and "brotrip," along with the caption, “Tradition unlike any other.”

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The family added in their statement that they were grateful for the support they had received and asked for privacy, especially for Jamie and the couple’s three children.

Also read: Why did Deion Sanders dismiss players after Northwestern loss? Colorado coach explains reasoning behind roster changes

Chris Spatola career

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Spatola, born in 1979, attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he played basketball before serving in the US Army. His military service remained a defining part of his life and career.

Following his service, Spatola joined Duke’s men’s basketball program under Mike Krzyzewski. After leaving Duke, Spatola transitioned into broadcasting. He became a familiar voice as an ESPN college basketball analyst and also hosted programs on SiriusXM College Sports Radio, where he regularly discussed NCAA basketball, recruiting and coaching developments.

Tributes from colleagues, former players and fans poured in following news of his death. Duke in statement said, “Chris was married to Coach K and Mickie's daughter, Jamie, and they shared 3 bright and delightful children. Chris served for the US Army, was a former member of our coaching staff, and a truly gifted basketball commentator. Chris was a huge part of our Duke Basketball and K Academy family.”

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