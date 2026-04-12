CJ Stroud contract update: Texans make big move on star QB; $25.9 million clause out

The Houston Texans have decided on the future of quarterback C.J. Stroud by exercising the fifth-year option. Stroud will appear for the Texans and will remain with the franchise through the 2027 NFL season. Along with Stroud, Will Anderson will also remain with the Texans.

Texans commit, but long-term deal still pending

C.J. Stroud’s fifth-year option ensures his stay with the Houston Texans through 2027(Getty Images via AFP)

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By picking up the option, the Texans will pay Stroud a salary of approximately $25.9 million for the 2027 season and $21.512 million for Anderson. They were the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

The move is widely considered as a strategic one, allowing Houston to maintain flexibility while keeping its starting quarterback under contract during the development phase.

The franchise had time till May 1 to make the decision, and the move effectively removes uncertainty surrounding Stroud’s immediate future.

Speculation around future addressed

The announcement follows weeks of speculation about Stroud’s long-term future, particularly after a mixed postseason showing that raised questions.

However, the Texans’ decision shows their commitment to the 24-year-old quarterback.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the offseason, general manager Nick Caserio strongly dismissed trade rumors, calling such speculation “moronic”, and said that Stroud remains central to the team’s plans. “He’s our quarterback,” Caserio said in a video captured by Houston’s KPRC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the offseason, general manager Nick Caserio strongly dismissed trade rumors, calling such speculation “moronic”, and said that Stroud remains central to the team’s plans. “He’s our quarterback,” Caserio said in a video captured by Houston’s KPRC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Part of a broader core-building strategy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part of a broader core-building strategy {{/usCountry}}

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Together, the moves underline Houston’s intent to build around its young talent while managing salary cap considerations before committing to long-term deals.

Reports suggest that while Anderson could be the first priority for extension, the Texans may approach with Stroud as they continue to assess his development.

C.J. Stroud’s career so far

Drafted out of Ohio State, Stroud made an immediate impact in the NFL, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and earning a Pro Bowl selection in the same season. Across his first three seasons, Stroud has recorded 10,876 passing yards, 62 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 46 games.

His early success helped him to establish himself as one of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks, forming the foundation for the Houston Texans.

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By Roshan Tony

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