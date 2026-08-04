Coby Bryant injury update: What happened to Bears safety before being carted off at training camp?

A potentially significant injury to one of Chicago's key offseason additions could leave the Bears with another problem in their secondary. Free-agent signing Coby Bryant, who joined the team after helping the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl, appeared to suffer a serious injury during Monday's training camp practice.

What happened to Coby Bryant?

Coby Bryant appeared to suffer a serious injury during Chicago Bears' training camp practice. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to CHGO's Greg Braggs and Mark Carman, Bryant sustained an apparent injury to his left leg during the Bears' padded session.

The incident occurred while he was matched up one-on-one with tight end Cole Kmet. Bryant landed awkwardly after the rep and immediately grabbed at his left knee.

Emotional reaction raises alarm

Although he initially attempted to remain on his feet, Bryant was eventually taken off the practice field on a cart.

CHGO's Adam Hoge reported that Bryant was "clearly emotional" as he slammed his helmet to the ground before climbing onto the cart under his own power.

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{{^usCountry}} Hoge also noted that while players being carted off at practice is not uncommon, Bryant's visible frustration suggested the injury could be more concerning. Teammates console Bryant {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hoge also noted that while players being carted off at practice is not uncommon, Bryant's visible frustration suggested the injury could be more concerning. Teammates console Bryant {{/usCountry}}

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Braggs added that "a few players came over to give Coby a few words. He had his face tucked in his jersey as they talked to him" before he was driven away. Bryant did not return for the remainder of practice.

Bears safety depth tested, who is Bryant’s backup?

Following Bryant's exit, veteran Cam Lewis stepped in alongside rookie Dillon Thieneman with the first-team defense during team drills.

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The injury further stretches Chicago's depth at safety, with Elijah Hicks already sidelined on the physically unable to perform list.

Positive update on Bryant

There was at least some encouraging news afterward, as Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze shared an update that suggested optimism Bryant could ultimately avoid the worst.

Bryant's impressive camp

Bryant had been one of Chicago's standout performers early in training camp, highlighted by an impressive practice on Saturday in which he intercepted quarterback Caleb Williams.

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The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Bears in March 2026, including just under $26 million in guaranteed money.

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Cam Lewis, who replaced Bryant during Monday's practice, is also listed as his primary backup on the team's current depth chart.