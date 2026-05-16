Coco Gauff wins big at Italian Open final vs Elina Svitolina: ‘Shot of the day’ - Video

However, even before the rain-hit final ended, Coco had already won something - a ‘shot of the day’ reaction. BetMGM posted a video of the No 3 seed's beatiful backhand from the first set.

Coco Gauff was in full flow in the Italian Open final against Elina Svitolina on Saturday. The 22-year-old American went down 4-6 in the first set, but came back strong. The second set was tied at 1-1, with Gauff holding an advantage at the time of writing this story.

Coco Gauff's path to the final Gauff entered the Italian Open final after producing another strong clay-court campaign in Rome, reaching the championship match for the second straight year. The American secured her place in the final with a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea in the semifinal.

The victory marked Gauff’s second WTA 1000 final appearance of the season after her runner-up finish against Aryna Sabalenka in Miami earlier this year.

The 22-year-old faced early pressure from Cirstea, who stormed into a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Gauff flipped the momentum with four consecutive games. In the second set, play was briefly halted after a spectator required medical attention, but Gauff quickly regained rhythm and closed out the contest in straight sets.

Before the semifinal, Gauff had already survived a demanding route to the final, including three consecutive three-set battles. One of the toughest came against Iva Jovic, while another saw her edge past Mirra Andreeva in a tense encounter.

“I think I learned a little bit more from each match,” Gauff said after reaching the final. “Those are the matches you get through ... I’m really grateful to be in the final.”

Coco eyeing redemption The American arrived in the title clash hoping to erase memories of last year’s defeat to Jasmine Paolini and capture her maiden Rome crown.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina booked her place in the final after defeating world No. 3 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in a high-intensity semifinal showdown.

Although Swiatek produced 28 winners during the match, her aggressive approach also resulted in 50 unforced errors, allowing Svitolina to take control of the decider. The Ukrainian’s impressive run in Rome also included a statement win over Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

“After so many years I'm happy to be again in the final,” Svitolina said following the victory.

A two-time Italian Open champion, Svitolina entered the final looking to lift the Rome trophy for the first time since 2018.