Colston Loveland: Age, jersey number, girlfriend Angelique, parents, college stats, net worth, contract, and more

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland showed signs of a strong bounce-back against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday after a quiet start to the 2026 season.

Everything to know about Colston Loveland

Age and birthplace

Colston Loveland #84 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Colston Loveland was born on April 9, 2004, in Goldendale, Washington. He grew up on a family farm and ranch in Bliss, Idaho, near Gooding.

Height and weight

Loveland is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs around 241 pounds.

High school

Loveland attended Gooding High School in Idaho, where he played football and basketball. During his high school football career, he recorded 235 receptions for 3,141 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Jersey number

Loveland wears No. 84 for the Chicago Bears. At Michigan, he wore No. 18.

Girlfriend

Loveland is in a relationship with Angelique, a University of Michigan alum and social media influencer who goes by @angeliqueimanii on Instagram. The two reportedly met while Loveland was at Michigan. Their relationship became more visible publicly in 2026 through social media posts and photos shared by the couple and Loveland's family.

Parents and family

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{{^usCountry}} Loveland's parents are Chad Loveland and Rachel Faulkner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loveland's parents are Chad Loveland and Rachel Faulkner. {{/usCountry}}

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According to College Football Network, his father runs a ranch supply business and stressed the importance of hard work while raising him. His mother, a former athlete, also encouraged Loveland's competitive side.

Growing up in rural Idaho, Loveland spent much of his childhood helping with ranch work, including herding cattle and sheep and building fences.

He also has a brother, Cayden, who set receiving records at Gooding High School before playing wide receiver at Carroll College.

College career

Loveland played three seasons for the Michigan Wolverines from 2022 to 2024. During his time in Ann Arbor, he helped Michigan win the national championship in 2023 and two Big Ten titles.

He earned All-American and All-Big Ten recognition and was also a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the top tight end in college football.

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As a freshman in 2022, Loveland played 14 games and recorded 16 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

He took a major step forward in 2023, finishing the season with 45 catches for 649 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

In his junior season in 2024, Loveland had 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

He finished his Michigan career with 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns across 39 games.

Loveland entered the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

NFL career

The Bears selected Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him the first tight end selected that year.

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He had an impressive rookie season, leading Chicago with 58 receptions for 713 yards and six touchdowns. His production increased during the second half of the season and continued into the playoffs, including a notable performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Loveland was named the Bears' Rookie of the Year and received All-Rookie recognition.

2026 season

Loveland had a quiet opening to the 2026 season, recording just one catch for three yards on limited opportunities through the first two games. He then had a more productive outing against the Eagles in Week 3.

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Contract and net worth

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Loveland signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract with the Bears in May 2025. The deal is worth roughly $26.6–$26.7 million, with an average annual value of about $6.66 million. It includes a substantial signing bonus and a fifth-year team option.

Early estimates from Pro Football Network put Loveland's net worth at around $1 million following the signing of his rookie contract.