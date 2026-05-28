Conference League final update: Why Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano was suspended. Scary scenes emerge

The UEFA Europa Conference League Final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano was temporarily suspended after a medical emergency unfolded in the stands during the first half. Play was stopped in the 36th minute with the score locked at 0-0. The match resumed soon.

Augusto Batalla alerts officials

Fans gather to watch Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano - Selhurst Park, London, Britain(Action Images via Reuters)

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The stoppage began after Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Augusto Batalla suddenly sat down on the pitch and pointed toward the section with Spanish supporters. His gesture immediately caught the attention of referee Maurizio Mariani, who then signaled for play to stop by pointing toward his watch.

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Players from both teams paused as stadium staff and officials reacted to the developing situation in the crowd.

Scenes from the stadium HERE.

What happened during Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano?

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{{^usCountry}} TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton later explained the reason behind the interruption during the live broadcast. "What we're hearing is that there has been a medical emergency, sadly, amongst the Rayo Vallecano supporters." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TNT Sports commentator Adam Summerton later explained the reason behind the interruption during the live broadcast. "What we're hearing is that there has been a medical emergency, sadly, amongst the Rayo Vallecano supporters." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Understandable that the game has been paused for the moment here, that information coming across to Inigo Perez and Oliver Glasner." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Understandable that the game has been paused for the moment here, that information coming across to Inigo Perez and Oliver Glasner." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Summerton added: "Of course Lucy (Ward), these are two clubs where the relationship with the players and fans is felt so keenly, noticed that following Palace this season and the Vallecas region in Madrid, them representing the neighbourhood means so much to the players." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Summerton added: "Of course Lucy (Ward), these are two clubs where the relationship with the players and fans is felt so keenly, noticed that following Palace this season and the Vallecas region in Madrid, them representing the neighbourhood means so much to the players." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: How Benito Mussolini's Italy turned the 1934 World Cup into football’s first political spectacle Fans and players concerned {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: How Benito Mussolini's Italy turned the 1934 World Cup into football’s first political spectacle Fans and players concerned {{/usCountry}}

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The atmosphere inside the stadium quickly turned tense as players from both sides waited for updates while medical personnel responded in the stands. Supporters from both clubs appeared visibly worried during the unexpected pause in the final.

Summerton later added another message on commentary as concern continued around the stadium.

"Our best wishes to the supporter affected in that stand, we hope everyone involved is OK."

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Team news

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Muñoz, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell; Wharton, Kamada; Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

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Subs: Benítez, Matthews, Lerma, Johnson, Clyne, Hughes, Strand Larsen, Sosa, Richards, Guessand, Devenny, Cardines.

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratju, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría; López, Valentin, Palazón; Garcia, Alemao, De Frutos.

Subs: Cárdenas, Díaz, Trejo, Camello, Akhomach, Gumbau, Balliu, Espino, Molina, Mendy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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