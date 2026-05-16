Cooper Flagg, GF Arianna Roberson share relationship update after dreamy vacation: ‘We are dating…’

Roberson first shared a TikTok vacation video featuring Flagg, while the Dallas Mavericks rookie later posted an Instagram Story showing the two sharing a kiss alongside two black heart emojis.

Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson have finally made their long-rumored relationship public after months of rumors linking the two young basketball stars. The confirmation came through social media following the couple’s recent vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Vacation photos fueled speculation first Relationship rumors intensified earlier this month after Flagg and Roberson posted separate photos from the same beach location at Noah’s Ark, a floating bar in Turks and Caicos.

According to reports, the two shared nearly identical backdrops in their social media uploads, though they initially avoided posting direct photos together.

In one image, Flagg posed wearing sunglasses and floral swim trunks while sitting on a swing in the water. Roberson later posted her own image holding the same swing, using Stay Ready (What a Life) by Jhené Aiko as the soundtrack.

At the time, neither athlete publicly addressed the rumors.

Duke connection sparked early rumors Fans first began linking Flagg and Roberson during their time at Duke University.

Flagg became one of college basketball’s biggest stars during the 2024-25 season before entering the NBA, while Roberson emerged as a highly regarded player on Duke’s women’s basketball team.

The rumors gained major traction after Roberson attended Flagg’s NBA Rookie of the Year celebration and was spotted sitting courtside alongside his family.

Arianna Roberson’s basketball career Roberson already entered Duke with a strong basketball resume before becoming linked publicly with Flagg. The San Antonio native was a McDonald’s All-American at the high school level and joined Duke as a five-star recruit.

She also represented Team USA at both the FIBA U18 AmeriCup and the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in 2024, helping the United States win gold medals in international competition.

Although injuries delayed portions of her early Duke career, Roberson later returned and continued building momentum as one of the program’s emerging stars.

Cooper Flagg looking forward Meanwhile, Flagg’s profile has exploded following a sensational rookie campaign with Dallas. The former Duke standout narrowly edged teammate Kon Knueppel for NBA Rookie of the Year honors and further strengthened his reputation as one of basketball’s brightest young stars.

Flagg also made league history during his first season after becoming the youngest player ever to record a 50-point NBA game.

Despite the growing attention around his personal life, Flagg previously emphasized wanting to remain grounded amid his rapid rise.

“I mean, I think that it's cool to think about being able to play at a place like this,” Flagg told PEOPLE in a previous interview. “But for me it's about just staying present, being in the moment and just being excited, day by day and handling business.”