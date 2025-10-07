Cowboys hopeful as Stephen Jones says CeeDee Lamb could return in next two weeks

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense showed resilience in Week 5 against the Jets despite the absence of star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. But recent comments from team leadership suggest Lamb and fellow injured WR KaVontae Turpin may be back soon. Dallas Cowboys hopeful as Stephen Jones says CeeDee Lamb could return within the next two weeks(AP)

Injury background

Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain during Week 3’s game versus the Chicago Bears after a tackle by Bears linebacker Noah Sewell. Reports indicated he exited early and did not return. Multiple sources have estimated a recovery timeline of 2 to 4 weeks.

Cowboys injury report confirmed that Lamb has been held out of practice while wearing a protective boot.

The team has avoided placing him on injured reserve; as one internal report put it, “his injury is not thought to be as serious” and the Cowboys don’t plan on IR for him as of now. Turpin, recovering from a foot injury, is also on the injury list and may return around the same timeframe.

Stephen Jones gives update on CeeDee Lamb return

On Monday, Stephen Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president of player personnel, addressed Lamb’s status. He said that both Lamb and Turpin could be back in the next two weeks, on 105.3 The Fan. Jones made this comment amidst broader talk of Dallas returning to near full health.

On the team’s official site, the Cowboys echoed that several players, including Lamb, Turpin, Tyler Booker, Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, had a chance at returning within that same two-week window.

Also read: Cowboys dominate Jets 37-22 behind Prescott's 4 TD passes, two 90-yard scoring drives

How the offense has fared and what to expect

Even without Lamb the past two weeks, the Cowboys offense has produced big numbers, scoring 40 and 37 points in Weeks 4 and 5. That suggests depth is holding up, but adding Lamb back would certainly strengthen their aerial attack.

Whether he will be available for Week 6 vs. Carolina remains uncertain. The Panthers’ pass defense ranks among the league’s best, making Lamb’s presence a potential game-changer. Looking ahead, Week 7’s NFC East showdown vs. Washington looms large. If Lamb returns by then, it could shift the balance in those tight contests.

As with all high-ankle sprains, recovery can vary. But the Jones update offers hope that Dallas may regain one of its key offensive weapons sooner rather than later.

FAQs:

1. What injury is CeeDee Lamb recovering from?

CeeDee Lamb is recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 against the Bears.

2. When is CeeDee Lamb expected to return?

Stephen Jones said Lamb could return within the next two weeks, depending on his recovery progress.

3. Will CeeDee Lamb play in Week 6?

His status for Week 6 against the Panthers remains uncertain, though Week 7 is seen as more likely.

4. How have the Cowboys performed without Lamb?

Dallas has scored 40 and 37 points in the last two games, showing strong depth even without their top receiver.