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Dallas Cowboys eyeing move past New York Giants in 2026 NFL Draft

Dallas is exploring options to move up in the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially impacting the Giants' strategy and the NFC East draft order.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:02 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Dallas Cowboys has been reported to be looking into ways to move up in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which might influence the New York Giants' plans for the early rounds and change the order of teams in the NFC East.

Moro Ojomo #97 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the New York Giants(Getty Images via AFP)

Multiple reports say that the Cowboys are willing to trade up, especially if the Giants go after a highly sought-after player at No. 5, the spot they got after beating Dallas in the last week of the regular season.

Cowboys want to enhance their draft position

Dallas is already stationed to pick at No. 12 in the first round.

The team has another first-round pick later that night. This will allow Jerry Jones and his front office the freedom to move up and choose the right player at the right price.

Team executives have said in public that they want to "draft pure," which means they want the best players available instead of filling a specific position need. The tactic has been a part of their recent strategy.

Also Read: Myles Garrett trade news: After missing out Maxx Crosby, NFC giants take call on Browns star

An analyst connected to the same rumor stream said that if Dallas is willing to move up, "it's a message that applies to every team in the top half of the first round." He also said that "Dallas is going to have a lot of flexibility with their draft capital," which confirms how much pressure the Cowboys can put on the top of the board.

By Khushi Garg

 
us news sports nfl football
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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