Dana White declines son’s UFC Freedom 250 tattoo request, offers alternative instead: ‘don’t fight with…’

As UFC Freedom 250 starts to settle in the aftermath, CEO Dana White has been looking back on the event and shared a personal moment, revealing that his son was so impressed he even considered getting an American flag tattoo.

UFC CEO Dana White said his son was so impressed he considered getting an American flag tattoo.(Action Images via Reuters)

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However, the UFC president didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea, as he revealed he had firmly turned down his eldest son Dana White III’s request to get the tattoo.

“My oldest son texted me today and said, ‘Dad, don’t fight with me, don’t argue with me, but I want to tattoo the American flag on my back,’” White said on TMZ Sports.

White rejected son’s tattoo request

Dana White then went on to explain his response, making it clear he shut the idea down firmly. Instead, he even offered his son an alternative suggestion in an effort to steer him away from getting the tattoo.

"I said, 'You are f---ing not tattooing the American flag on your back. I'll buy you an American flag shirt in every color and you can wear it every day for the rest of your life,’” White elaborated his reply to son’s request.

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{{^usCountry}} The revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans relating to the moment while others backed White’s decision to stop his son, particularly considering the large area of the body the tattoo would have covered. " {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans relating to the moment while others backed White’s decision to stop his son, particularly considering the large area of the body the tattoo would have covered. " {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote, “Smart. Dana is a Smart guy! Hope his son listens to him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote, “Smart. Dana is a Smart guy! Hope his son listens to him.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, others sided with his son, arguing that there are far worse tattoo choices than a national flag, while some even suggested that if he truly wants to express patriotism, enlisting in the military would be a more meaningful option.

Also read: White House UFC attack plot linked to 12 suspects across four states; new details emerge

Another user wrote, “It def worked. I feel more patriotic than before the event.”

White House return unlikely

While White acknowledged how impactful the event was for his family and UFC fans, he has already suggested that a return to the White House is unlikely.

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After UFC Freedom 250 wrapped up, he called it a “one-of-one” experience and made it clear the promotion would not look to replicate it.

Despite praising its success, the UFC President highlighted major logistical hurdles, weather-related concerns, and the high costs of staging a UFC event at such an iconic venue, making another White House card highly improbable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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